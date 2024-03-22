Barker urges Adams not to focus on Downs

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker sounded uncertain about the possibility of losing exciting youngster Jayden Adams, but urged the player to remain focused until the end of the season.
Adams, who is currently with Bafana Bafana to face Algeria in an international friendly on Tuesday, is believed to have attracted interest from big spenders Mamelodi Sundowns.
The 22-year-old has been impressive for the Winelands side this season, having made 25 appearances across all competitions.
But Barker wants the attacking midfielder to remain focused and help Stellies win the Nedbank Cup and also finish higher in the DStv Premiership.
"I don't think now is the right time. I think he needs to concentrate on what we need to do in the short term and that is to continue to have a solid season," Barker said.
"Players like Jayden are important to us and we need him to be focused, be with us and be present until the end of the season and then we will see what happens."
Having already won the Carling Knockout title this season and being in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup and also in the top four in the DStv Premiership log table, Barker feels they have already overachieved this season.
"I think we have grown a little bit – we got into the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup last season, the pain of maybe not making the final and losing out on penalties," he said.
"And then the semifinals of the MTN8, which we lost on away goals. I think it has just given us that desire and push to compete in trophies and everything that we play for.
"We had a good run in Carling; winning that has given us that maturity and belief that even at times when we are not playing at our best, we are learning not to lose matches.
"Looking at the season the way it's folding out, there are still a lot of league matches to be played, but having done well in the two cup tournaments already this season and a quarterfinal, we have a lot to gain and nothing to lose in our league and cup competitions."
Barker urges Adams not to focus on Downs
Coach feels Stellies youngster might be distracted by Brazilians’ interest
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker sounded uncertain about the possibility of losing exciting youngster Jayden Adams, but urged the player to remain focused until the end of the season.
Adams, who is currently with Bafana Bafana to face Algeria in an international friendly on Tuesday, is believed to have attracted interest from big spenders Mamelodi Sundowns.
The 22-year-old has been impressive for the Winelands side this season, having made 25 appearances across all competitions.
But Barker wants the attacking midfielder to remain focused and help Stellies win the Nedbank Cup and also finish higher in the DStv Premiership.
"I don't think now is the right time. I think he needs to concentrate on what we need to do in the short term and that is to continue to have a solid season," Barker said.
"Players like Jayden are important to us and we need him to be focused, be with us and be present until the end of the season and then we will see what happens."
Having already won the Carling Knockout title this season and being in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup and also in the top four in the DStv Premiership log table, Barker feels they have already overachieved this season.
"I think we have grown a little bit – we got into the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup last season, the pain of maybe not making the final and losing out on penalties," he said.
"And then the semifinals of the MTN8, which we lost on away goals. I think it has just given us that desire and push to compete in trophies and everything that we play for.
"We had a good run in Carling; winning that has given us that maturity and belief that even at times when we are not playing at our best, we are learning not to lose matches.
"Looking at the season the way it's folding out, there are still a lot of league matches to be played, but having done well in the two cup tournaments already this season and a quarterfinal, we have a lot to gain and nothing to lose in our league and cup competitions."
Mofokeng completes preparations for life after football
Coalition of the discarded backs Ria in Safa fight
Ex-Bafana coach Tshabalala recovering after shooting during burglary
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos