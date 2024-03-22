Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro feels they are on the right track to reproduce the magic of the second half of last season, where they amassed 11 wins from 15 league games with two defeats and two draws.
The Sea Robbers have lost one of their first five DStv Premiership games into the second stanza of the current campaign, with two draws and two wins. Pirates are second on the table with 33 points, 13 behind league kings Mamelodi Sundowns, who have two matches in hand.
“We are again in a similar situation we were in a year ago. I think a year ago, in the second half of the season, we managed to be the best team in terms of numbers,'' Riveiro said at SuperSport Randburg Studios on Monday on the sidelines of the Nedbank Cup last eight draw, where they were pitted against AmaZulu away.
“Right now it's early to say, but we are getting there. One of the reasons for that is, we have more than one or two players who are in a good moment upfront, in our front four, the same way like a year ago.”
Riveiro explained why facing Usuthu, coached by Pablo Franco, was always an uphill battle.
“Well, it's a difficult one [the draw against AmaZulu]. At this stage of the tournament there's no easy opponent. We've already played once against AmaZulu this season, 0-0 in Durban. They are a well-organised team.
"It's difficult to play well against them. If you see their games, nobody plays really well when they play AmaZulu and that's because of the work that they're doing, so we know what's coming but we'll be prepared for that,'' Riveiro said.
“We need to be patient in that game until we find rhythm to play our game. AmaZulu don't give you spaces where you can accelerate your offensive game. They always force you to play sideways."'
Riveiro hopes for magical second half like last season's
Orlando Pirates coach braced for tough cup battle with Usuthu
Image: Lefty Shivambu
