Mokwena tells De Reuck, Maema to keep faith

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has urged Rushine de Reuck and Neo Maema to work hard to be considered for a place on the team, saying they need them to be at their best.
The duo have struggled for game time this season at Masandawana, despite being fit and training with the first team.
De Reuck has made five appearances across all competitions this season, but is yet to play this year. Maema made 15 appearances across all competitions, but only played once this year when he featured against La Masia in the Nedbank Cup.
“No, they are not doing anything wrong. It is just competition and at a certain point you have to understand the dynamics at the club,” Mokwena told the media during the Nedbank Cup draw on Monday, where they were drawn against the University of Pretoria in the last eight.
“We need Rushine. We need Neo, and we need them at their best. The injuries have not helped because when they tried to get a bit of momentum, they were injured. Various injuries for them, but they are not injured at the moment. They are training and have to wait and fight for their places in the team.
“They have incredible competition in their positions and the team is winning. Sometimes, everyone is asking why Gaston [Sirino] is not playing. When we play Gaston, they ask why Maema is not playing.”
With several quality players at Sundowns, Mokwena said it would be difficult for him to be fair. “It's very difficult in a club like this because while we are giving opportunities to everyone and we are trying to be honest with how we do it, it's clear we can never be fair.
“As a coach, you can never be fair. You can only play 11 and you can only make five substitutions. I don't try to be fair because I know it's impossible, but I try every day to be honest.
“And that's what they have to do... continue to fight and to work [hard]. That's the message I give to everybody. When [Thembinkosi] Lorch was on the bench, everyone was saying, when is he going to start games?"
Mokwena tells De Reuck, Maema to keep faith
Downs coach says it's difficult to be fair to his quality squad
Image: Dirk Kotze
Image: Dirk Kotze
