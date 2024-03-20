AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco is aware that his side's record against Orlando Pirates has been poor and has vowed to end that when they meet in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal next month.
The last time Usuthu tested success against the Buccaneers was in 2013/14 when they edged them 1-0 away. It’s the run that concerns Franco after his side was drawn against the Nedbank Cup defending champions on Monday .
“We need to change the run against Pirates because for a long time, AmaZulu have not beaten them and I cannot think of a better scenario than this time to change that,” Franco told the media after the draw.
“We are changing many things. The performance of the club is much better than the previous seasons in terms of results.
“In terms of playing style, I think we are creating something unique. "While he is concerned about facing the Buccaneers, the Spaniard is pleased that they will play this fixture in Durban and that what also motivates them is that they are playing in the quarterfinal of this competition for the first time in a while.
Franco plots to end AmaZulu's extended poor run at Pirates
Usuthu last beat Bucs 10 years ago
The last time Usuthu were in the quarterfinal was in 2002. “I’m not going to say I’m happy because we are going to face one of the best teams in the country, so it is going to be tough,” he said. “But I’m happy that we are playing at home...
We are serving a trip, which is important at this stage of the season. “The good thing is we are playing in this quarterfinal for the first time in 12 years. “AmaZulu were not in the quarterfinal for several years and now we are looking forward to the game because I’m sure we are going to have our chances.
We have shown in the previous competition that we can beat any team. “Now we will try to qualify [for semifinal] and we will try to play our best football. “This is the kind of game we like to play as a professional football team and this is a match where we can make us write our own history.
"I'm not going to say I'm happy, but I'm confident of the possibilities of the team and I’m sure we are going to give them tough times.”
