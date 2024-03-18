Hunt welcomes the looming Fifa break

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is looking forward to the Fifa international break as he feels this will afford him enough time to train with his players.
Hunt said he didn't have time to train his players due to the busy schedule his side faced in the last few weeks due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, Nedbank Cup and the DStv Premiership.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will go into the break at the back of their 3-1 victory over Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.
A brace by Shandre Campbell and a goal by Gamphani Lungu were enough to send SuperSport to the last eight of the competition.
Sibusiso Mthethwa scored for the Natal Rich Boyz.
"The break will give us a bit of training time. We haven't been training for two months now. We don't train. We come in and do 30 minutes and we go home," Hunt told the media during the post-match press conference.
"We can't train, we travel. In two weeks, we have been to Cape Town, Polokwane, Algeria and Durban. I mean, it's just crazy. We had a lot of ups and down times and I want to work with the players, which I haven't.
"It has been frustrating for me. The players have played a lot of football, no team in SA did what we have done and we have to make a few decisions."
By advancing to the last eight, it means SuperSport still have an opportunity to qualify for the Confederation Cup again should they win the tournament or the Champions League if they finish second in the DStv Premiership log table.
"We got an eye on trying to get back to CAF. I think there are four teams for two spots and that's going to be tough. We did it last season and we will try to do it again," he said.
Meanwhile, Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi said they will now try to focus on the league matches as they look to survive the chop. "We just need to take the positives to the next game where it matters most," Vilakazi said.
"The reason we wanted to keep on playing in the Nedbank Cup was that we wanted the confidence going forward and also a huge impact was going to be there in the physiological aspect... to believe in ourselves that we can win games."
Nedbank Cup results
Milford 1-6 Stellenbosch; Chippa 2-1 Ravens; Sekhukhune 0-2 AmaZulu; Bay 1-3 SuperSport.
Hunt welcomes the looming Fifa break
Busy schedule taking toll on United players
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ DARREN STEWART
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is looking forward to the Fifa international break as he feels this will afford him enough time to train with his players.
Hunt said he didn't have time to train his players due to the busy schedule his side faced in the last few weeks due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, Nedbank Cup and the DStv Premiership.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will go into the break at the back of their 3-1 victory over Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.
A brace by Shandre Campbell and a goal by Gamphani Lungu were enough to send SuperSport to the last eight of the competition.
Sibusiso Mthethwa scored for the Natal Rich Boyz.
"The break will give us a bit of training time. We haven't been training for two months now. We don't train. We come in and do 30 minutes and we go home," Hunt told the media during the post-match press conference.
"We can't train, we travel. In two weeks, we have been to Cape Town, Polokwane, Algeria and Durban. I mean, it's just crazy. We had a lot of ups and down times and I want to work with the players, which I haven't.
"It has been frustrating for me. The players have played a lot of football, no team in SA did what we have done and we have to make a few decisions."
By advancing to the last eight, it means SuperSport still have an opportunity to qualify for the Confederation Cup again should they win the tournament or the Champions League if they finish second in the DStv Premiership log table.
"We got an eye on trying to get back to CAF. I think there are four teams for two spots and that's going to be tough. We did it last season and we will try to do it again," he said.
Meanwhile, Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi said they will now try to focus on the league matches as they look to survive the chop. "We just need to take the positives to the next game where it matters most," Vilakazi said.
"The reason we wanted to keep on playing in the Nedbank Cup was that we wanted the confidence going forward and also a huge impact was going to be there in the physiological aspect... to believe in ourselves that we can win games."
Nedbank Cup results
Milford 1-6 Stellenbosch; Chippa 2-1 Ravens; Sekhukhune 0-2 AmaZulu; Bay 1-3 SuperSport.
Hungry Lions take lessons from Nebank cup loss to Orlando Pirates
Galaxy show D'General stars in Ke Yona clash
Riveiro doffs hat to the Ghost for Orlando vibe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos