Howe insists Newcastle can salvage season after FA Cup exit to Man City
Newcastle United's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Saturday has left them without a shot at silverware, but manager Eddie Howe said his side still have plenty to play for in the final months of the season as they chase qualification for European football.
Newcastle have been eliminated from the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League. Howe's side are 10th in the Premier League standings after 28 games and still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League next season.
“We have a responsibility in the last 10 games to build. We will always have our targets for the season because we are building for the future and to be the most competitive team we can be,” Howe said on Saturday.
“There will be no negativity from me or the players. We know the importance of representing the club well in every game and every single moment.”
Asked if qualifying for European football would help salvage the season, the English manager said: “That's our aim. There is a huge amount to play for, people say our season is over and that's absolute nonsense.
“We're driving forward to try to get our best form back and try to win as many games as we can. We aim to finish the season in a positive way.”
Holders City cruised into the semifinals thanks to two deflected strikes from Bernardo Silva at Etihad Stadium.
City made five changes from the side that started last weekend's 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool and still managed to make the semifinals of the competition for the sixth season in a row as Newcastle provided little resistance.
City took the lead in the 13th minute when a Silva shot took a wicked deflection off Newcastle defender Dan Burn, wrong-footing keeper Martin Dubravka and sending the ball looping into the net.
The home side went 2-0 up in the 31st minute and again it was Portuguese playmaker Silva cutting in from the right and shooting, with Sven Botman's head helping to steer the ball past Dubravka this time.
Alexander Isak almost pulled a goal back in the 36th minute but Stefan Ortega got down brilliantly to his left to keep the Swedish striker's bouncing shot out. It proved to be Newcastle's only effort on goal in the game.
𝐇𝐓 | 🔵 𝐌𝐂𝐈 𝟐-𝟎 𝐍𝐄𝐖 ⚫— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 16, 2024
Bernardo Silva makes it two for the holders - it is a long road back for Newcastle ⚽⚽
📺 Stream #EmiratesFACup live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62xpic.twitter.com/OF4Jh7yAQZ
Just after the hour mark, Eddie Howe lost patience with his stuttering side and made four substitutions and though the introduction of Miguel Almiron gave the visitors a much-needed injection of creativity in their attack, the home side quickly readjusted.
Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku both had a number of chances to score but manager Pep Guardiola will not be too bothered by their profligacy in front of goal as his side outclassed the visitors from start to finish.
“The team played well, we did exactly what the coach wanted us to do and we scored some nice goals, we scored some important goals, we defended well, we attacked well, so very happy,” Doku told the BBC.
“We were in control but you never know, you always have to be careful with counterattacks but I think the defenders did very well and we came back to help them as well.”
City join Coventry City, who pulled off a shock 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day, in the draw for the semifinals, which will be made after Sunday's remaining quarterfinal ties featuring Chelsea against Leicester City and Manchester United vs Liverpool.
Reuters