Rulani pleased with Downs after another quarterfinal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is adamant that they will achieve all their goals this season after reaching the quarterfinals of two cup competitions.
On Sunday, Sundowns defeated Maritzburg United 2-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium to progress to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal after a second-half brace from new signing Thembinkosi Lorch.
They are also in the quarterfinal of the CAF Champions League where they will face Young Africans, while they are also on course to win their seventh successive DStv Premiership title.
Masandawana have already won the African Football League (AFL) title and Mokwena is pleased with the progress they have made this season.
"We are still working and we are on course to achieve our target. Quarterfinals [Nedbank Cup] – that's where we were last season," Mokwena explained to the media during the post-match press conference.
"[We are] ahead on the log with 13 points, so [we are] on course there. [We have] more points gap and [we have] more games won [14] and fewer goals conceded [five]. So, we are on course there.
"MTN8 final, unfortunately, we lost on penalties but [we were] better than last season already because we lost in the semifinal, so we lost in the final this time.
"We have won the AFL, so we already have a better trophy than at this point last season. We are in the quarterfinal of the Champions League and we finished on top of a very difficult group.
"We are very much on course to reach all our objectives. We just have to stay humble, stay focused and not listen to the noise, myself included. We just have to continue winning games. This is the most important thing."
Mokwena also feels that should his side not win all the remaining trophies they are in, especially the Nedbank Cup, it won't be regarded as a failure.
"Winning the Nedbank Cup, I don't think will change everything. I just think people will celebrate and unfortunately, Sundowns is the only team that can lose trophies," he said.
"The others win trophies. Sundowns lose trophies and that's the truth. But that's the space we have to be in and it comes with the territory of being Sundowns – a big team. You lose things. You don't gain them."
Rulani pleased with Downs after another quarterfinal
Brazilians on course to win three more trophies
Image: Lefty Shivambu
