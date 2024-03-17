Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has revealed that his midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula, 34, was stabilised before he was taken to hospital where he's "in good hands".
Makhaula dropped to the ground without being challenged a few minutes before halftime of Orlando Pirates' Nedbank Cup's round of last-16 clash against Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) side Hungry Lions at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.
At halftime, SuperSport pitchside presenter Carol Tshabalala said Makhaula, who was stretchered off, was communicating but felt pain on the lower right hand side of his stomach. Thalente Mbatha replaced him.
"It (seeing Makhaula collapsing) was a shocking moment for all of us. Obviously it's one of those situations you sometimes used to see on TV... today it was our chance to have that feeling and it's not nice but thanks to the doctors and tactical assistance. I think they managed to stabilise him because it was a difficult moment,'' Riveiro said after the game.
Makhaula is 'in good hands' in hospital – Riveiro
Coach says Pirates will reveal further details on defender's progress
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has revealed that his midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula, 34, was stabilised before he was taken to hospital where he's "in good hands".
Makhaula dropped to the ground without being challenged a few minutes before halftime of Orlando Pirates' Nedbank Cup's round of last-16 clash against Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) side Hungry Lions at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.
At halftime, SuperSport pitchside presenter Carol Tshabalala said Makhaula, who was stretchered off, was communicating but felt pain on the lower right hand side of his stomach. Thalente Mbatha replaced him.
"It (seeing Makhaula collapsing) was a shocking moment for all of us. Obviously it's one of those situations you sometimes used to see on TV... today it was our chance to have that feeling and it's not nice but thanks to the doctors and tactical assistance. I think they managed to stabilise him because it was a difficult moment,'' Riveiro said after the game.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
"What I know is that he's in hospital; he's in good hands. I guess the club will share more details tonight... it's a personal thing, so what I can tell you right now, even though I didn't have the opportunity to speak to Makhaula, is that [he's] okay."
By Sunday morning, Pirates hadn't provided any update on this matter. This is a developing story and will be updated once there are new developments.
Meanwhile, Bucs thumped Lions from Northern Cape 4-0, courtesy of Tshegofatso Mabasa's second half brace, combined with an early own-goal by the visitors' defender Morena Monaheng. A brilliant strike by Monnapule Saleng in the second stanza added to a phenomenal display on the day by Pirates.
Pirates thump Hungry Lions to stay on course to defend Nedbank Cup
Pirates and Sundowns in tricky Nedbank Cup last-16 clashes against Lions and Maritzburg
Campbell sparkles as SuperSport beat Richards Bay to book place in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos