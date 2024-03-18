"But I love them more than I loved them before kickoff, a very special group and I understand that I'm privileged to be their coach.
I want more from Lorch – Mokwena
Midfielder scored a brace to book a spot in Nedbank Cup's last eight for Downs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Despite scoring a brace that saw Mamelodi Sundowns progress to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal in their 2-0 win over Maritzburg United, coach Rulani Mokwena still wants more from Thembinkosi Lorch as he feels he has not reached his best form yet.
Lorch netted a brace in the 74th and 95th minutes to help Sundowns beat Maritzburg 2-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday and book a place in the last eight.
But Mokwena urged the former Orlando Pirates midfielder to do more.
"Lorch, I'm happy. No, but I'm quietly content. He knows I want more from him and from everybody," Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference.
"I'm always that guy, I want more from myself. I owe myself to very high standards and I demand a lot from myself. Therefore, I demand more from the players too.
"But I love them more than I loved them before kickoff, a very special group and I understand that I'm privileged to be their coach.
"Lorch has to do more. All of them have to do more. I asked for more at halftime, but I think we played well even the first 18 minutes before the weather conditions I think we were playing well.
"I'm happy with the performance and to be honest, very happy we are in the next round."
Mokwena also asked for patience for Lorch and other players as he believes they have not reached their full potential.
"We have to be patient with [Bathusi] Aubaas, [Matias] Esquivel, even with Lorch, we have to be patient. He is still not at his best and that's my opinion," he said.
"He can do more, but I'm gradually happy. I see some improvement even with Peter [Shalulile] a bit more confident and say even if I don't score there are certain things I have to do for the team.
"Mosa [Lebusa], I thought he was very good for 90 minutes. I'm happy for Dennis [Onyango], clean sheet. Divine [Lunga] was better in the second half.
"But we still have to be patient. I asked for it last season for Cassius Mailula and it paid off. Let's help these players to improve and we will get better.
"The good thing is even while we are improving, we are winning and that's the most important thing in football because that gives a team the confidence to grow."
