Barker thrilled at Stellies’ long unbeaten run in 17 games

Stellenbosch tactician Steve Barker is revelling at the team's amazing rich vein of form this season, stressing the importance of staying consistent until the end of the season.
Stellenbosch are on a longest unbeaten run in the club's history in the top-flight, having now gone 17 matches undefeated with 13 wins and four draws across all official competitions. The Cape Winelands side last tasted a loss when they were outwitted by perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in the league back in September last year.
"If you look at our season thus far, we are doing incredibly well. Obviously from losing on away goal in the semifinal in the MTN8 [where they beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the second leg in Orlando but failed to progress because they had lost 2-1 at home in the first leg last September], going on to win the Carling Knockout and now we are in the last-eight (quarterfinals) of the Nedbank Cup and we are also in a strong position on the log, we are in a good space as a team,'' Barker said.
"I think it's now 17 games unbeaten with 13 wins and four draws which is really, really an incredible run. It's turning out to be a special season but the important part is to see it through, especially in the league, to maintain our position."
The Carling Knockout they won by beating TS Galaxy on penalties in December was Stellies' first ever trophy in the Premiership. Barker reckons their Carling Knockout triumph can give them confidence in their quest for Ke Yona Cup.
"Now that we are in the last-eight of the Nedbank Cup, anything can happen. The belief and confidence we got from winning the Carling Knockout can play in our favour,'' Barker noted.
Box of Stellies' 17-game unbeaten streak (all in the league unless stated)
October 4: 3-0 v Galaxy
October 21: 1-2 v Chippa (Carling first round)
November 3: 0-2 v Polokwane (Carling quarterfinals)
November 7: 2-1 v Bay
November 11: 0-0 v Chippa
November 25: 0-1 v AmaZulu
November 28: 0-3 v Spurs
December 2: 0-3 v Bay (Carling semifinals)
December 8: 1-0 v CPT City
December 16: 5-4 on pen v Galaxy (Carling final, game ended 1-all after extra-time)
December 29: 2-3 v Pirates
February 16: 1-1 v SuperSport
February 23: 4-3 on pen v Callies (Nedbank R32, game ended 1-all after extra-time)
March 1: 1-1 v Chippa
March 5: 0-1 v CPT City
March 9: 1-1 v Spurs
March 15: 1-6 v Milford (Nedbank Cup R16)
Barker thrilled at Stellies’ long unbeaten run in 17 games
‘We are in a good space as a team'
Image: Ashley Vlotman
