Nyatama happy with troubled Birds' progress
Coach targets 15 points from remaining matches
Image: Lee Warren
Moroka Swallows coach Musa Nyatama is pleased with the progress his side is making following the difficulties the club went through at the beginning of the year.
After two successive draws against Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu, Nyatama feels they are heading in the right direction, and they want to survive relegation.
Swallows scored in injury time against AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday through Augustine Mahlonoko after Riaan Hanamub had given Usuthu a lead with 17 minutes remaining.
"It is difficult at this moment. But what can we do? We just have to keep on working and push these guys," Nyatama told the media during the post-match press conference.
"The chemistry will come. At least the games are coming thick and fast. We are playing on Saturday [against Sekhukhune United at Dobsonville Stadium] and the Nedbank Cup next week and we will get there.
"We know the challenges that the team is facing, but for my side, we are looking to work on their mindset, that's the most important thing and also to bring them back into the vibe of playing football.
"These guys are footballers, not politicians."
Although the draw didn't help as they are still not far from the relegation zone, Nyatama insists he is not concerned and said his target is to get 15 points from the remaining 12 matches, which will see them safe.
"You look at the teams behind us and those around us there is not much difference. It's only two or three points. Once you win one or two matches, you are up there," he said.
"For now, we are not concerned about the teams that are behind us, but the ones who are above.
"Unfortunately, football is a game of results. So, we are looking at getting results and as many points as we can. We still have 12 games to play and it's 36 points.
"We will fight to get at least 15 to 20 points out of 36. The draws against Chiefs and AmaZulu, boosted our morale. We have another game on Saturday against Sekhukhune, who are not far from us. If we win that match, we move up."
Meanwhile, AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco said they need to bounce back to winning ways against SuperSport United on Saturday at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
