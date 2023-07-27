Komphela banks on Jali to stay injury-free

Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela hopes Andile Jali stays injury-free as he feels his quality and experience will be crucial for them in the upcoming season.
The two worked together at Mamelodi Sundowns before joining Swallows during the off-season, with Jali having struggled with injuries towards the end of his stay at Masandawana.
Komphela is aware of what the 33-year-old will bring if he is injury-free and he has been impressed with his progress at training as he works his way back.
"He is top, you can't question the quality Andile has. As I said, he always gets a way to influence people," Komphela told the media after the DStv Premiership launch yesterday in Randburg.
"Jali is always involved. He impacts others. What else do you want? And that is the sign of a top player, but the biggest challenge is that there has to be an output, he must start to perform. We understand the challenges of fitness, preseason and all that. We hope he won't get injured.
"If that happens, then you are guaranteed that he will enjoy football because he makes you enjoy football. Apart from Andile, when we compare him with [Lantshene] Phalane, they play the same kind of football, very fluid and easy on the eye but extremely dangerous.
"Jali has been unbelievable at training just like anybody else; again, maybe it's the excitement of having somebody new because coach Musa [Nyatama] was there and now there is this one [Komphela], people start to get to the level to work more. What I have seen is quite impressive and it is very nice to work with them."
Having also signed Phalane and Dumisani Zuma, players he worked with before at now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic, Komphela said his job has been easier as they understand his way of playing.
"It is much easier, especially when you want to instill a particular way of playing. When you have people who understand your way of playing, it becomes easier to plant the seed," he said. "But it has not been easy, because we are at the beginning of the project and there is going to be a lot of insecurities from people, so we quickly have to perform."
Swallows will start their season with a match against Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on August 5.
