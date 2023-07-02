Steve Komphela leaves Sundowns to become Swallows' head coach
Talk about bombshells! Steve Komphela has been named the new Swallows coach, leaving his job as a senior coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he still had a year left in his contract.
Apart from the reality that Komphela was still contracted to the Brazilians, this is a shocker because Swallows had confirmed Musa Nyatama as a full-time coach a few weeks ago after a stellar season as a caretaker, where he guided the side to a top-eight finish.
Again, Komphela's Sundowns exit is likely to reignite rumors that there was disharmony between him and coach Rulani Mokwena. It was widely reported that, before he signed a new long-term contract a few weeks ago, Mokwena notified the club he wanted to do away with Komphela, who was a first-team coach and fellow senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Mamelodi Sundowns wishes Steve Komphela success with his new job— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 2, 2023
Mamelodi Sundowns wishes Steve Komphela success with his new job— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 2, 2023

At Swallows, he will now be assisted by Nyatama and recently appointed Ditheko Mototo. "Swallows are thrilled to announce the appointment of coach Steve Komphela as the head coach," a statement from Swallows read.
"He will be assisted by Musa Nyatama together with Ditheko Mototo. We want to take Swallows to the next level and we are very excited to have attracted his service. "We appreciate the professional manner in which Sundowns managed these negotiations, coach Nyatama remains a special pillar of our team and his willingness to learn and work closely with experienced coaches like Komphela is highly appreciated.
Welcome to The Nest Coach Steve Komphela 🐦🐦🐦 pic.twitter.com/rcInfwq46O— SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) July 2, 2023
"The two coaches met last night (Saturday) to celebrate coach Komphela's birthday and they were both excited to work together and take Swallows to higher levels.
"The coach will be formally introduced to the Swallows family on Tuesday."
Sundowns wished Komphela well at his new job at Swallows. "Mamelodi Sundowns today expressed its best wishes to Steve Komphela on his appointment as the head coach of Swallows," a statement read.
"The chairman Tlhopie Motsepe said Steve Komphela served Mamelodi Sundowns with loyalty and devotion and will always be a member of the club. We wish him everything of the best."
Komphela, 56, joined Sundowns from Golden Arrows in October 2020, where he worked as a senior coach alongside Mokwena and Mngqithi.