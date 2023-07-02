Steve Komphela leaves Sundowns to become Swallows' head coach

Talk about bombshells! Steve Komphela has been named the new Swallows coach, leaving his job as a senior coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he still had a year left in his contract.

Apart from the reality that Komphela was still contracted to the Brazilians, this is a shocker because Swallows had confirmed Musa Nyatama as a full-time coach a few weeks ago after a stellar season as a caretaker, where he guided the side to a top-eight finish.

Again, Komphela's Sundowns exit is likely to reignite rumors that there was disharmony between him and coach Rulani Mokwena. It was widely reported that, before he signed a new long-term contract a few weeks ago, Mokwena notified the club he wanted to do away with Komphela, who was a first-team coach and fellow senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi.