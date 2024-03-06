Pirates focus on Spurs as Chiefs derby looms

With the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs looming, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro insists there won’t be any space for distraction when they host Cape Town Spurs in the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
The Buccaneers and Amakhosi will meet at FNB Stadium on Saturday in the derby, but before that, Pirates will face Spurs first.
Spurs defeated Pirates 2-1 in the first round last year in Cape Town and are coming into this fixture on a good run with two successive victories against AmaZulu and TS Galaxy.
Riveiro said the only thing on their minds right now is the match against Ernst Middendorp’s side and are not thinking about the derby.
“We know that when other games are coming, the expectations are high, so we are used to it and we know that we have to play other games that get the same amount of points for each," Riveiro said.
“There is nothing extra because of the opponent that you play. We know the importance of the three points. We know what happened the last time we played in Orlando [2-3 loss to Stellenbosch] in front of our fans. We didn’t get the results that we were looking for.
“We are waiting for the opportunity to find ourselves again in Orlando with our people and offer a different result, a good performance again, like the last time with the different results.
“That’s the only thing that occupies our minds right now. We need to collect points out of each and every game.”
The Spaniard added that he expects a difficult match with Spurs’ confidence high following their recent back-to-back wins.
“Trust me, there is nothing else than training and preparing for our next match and that’s Cape Town Spurs,” he said.
“Spurs are a team that is in the best moment of the season for them. Even with that fact, even less space and less room for us to feel it is going to be an easy game. They are coming in at a good moment. They are showing that they are capable of winning games in the league.
"There is no space for distractions this time. We know the task. We know how difficult it is going to be. How difficult it was for us to deal with Cape Town Spurs in the first game.
“We didn’t forget that and we are going to be more than ready.”
The Buccaneers will be without Olisa Ndah, while Spurs will not have Michael Morton as both are serving their one-match ban.
Pirates focus on Spurs as Chiefs derby looms
Riveiro wary of on-form Cape side
Image: Veli Nhlapo
