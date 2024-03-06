Ramagole, Kriel on comeback trail in headline bout

The one-time breathtakingly fast Thabang "Pretty Boy" Ramagole, who thrilled fans with his reflexes and uncanny eyesight, now finds himself in a precarious situation of justifying his stay in the fistic sport.
Ramagole was a marvel to watch and was even considered the heir to the SA flyweight throne that is occupied by Jackson "M3" Chauke.
But Ramagole's inability to take body shots shattered those dreams. He has not donned boxing gloves competitively since 2022 after being stopped in seven rounds by Tiisetso Modisadife.
At 33, Ramagole returns to action on Friday night against credible foe – Deejay “Real Deal” Kriel – who is on a comeback trail since failing to win the IBF junior flyweight belt from Felix Alvarado, who stopped him in round four in January 2021 in Texas, US.
The Friday night bout is a non-title 10-rounder which will headline Boxing 5’s development nine-fight card that promoter Larry Wainstein will stage at the Box Camp in Booysens.
The tournament – featuring the Truter brothers Cayden and Tristan, Kaine Fourie, Katlego Khanyisa and Ishmael Kadri – has been dubbed "Gloves of Glory".
Ramagole had all the qualities to become something big in the boxing space – skills, quick hands and reasonable power to hurt a flyweight fighter but those qualities need to be partnered by the capacity to absorb a punch.
Thomas Hearns is a typical example. He looked a million dollars in the offensive, with devastating power, but his glass jaw was his biggest weakness.
Ramagole, who is trained by his father Lucky Ramagole, has been stopped five times in eight defeats against 16 wins. But he pulverized 10 opponents into submission
On the other hand, 29-year-old Kriel also needs a big win to convince even his backers that he still has what it takes to be an "A" lister.
The former IBF mini flyweight world champ who is under the guidance of trainer Colin Nathan has had two fights, winning both of them on points.
Most eyes will be fixed firmly on hot prospect – African Boxing Union (ABU) and Gauteng lightweight titlist Fourie, who welcome Kutlwano Ogaketse from Botswana. Trained by Gert Strydom, Fourie remains undefeated after eight fights.
Ogaketse made his pro debut here in 2017 and has fought against eight South Africans. His last fight was a loss to Talent Baloyi in Sandton in October 2022.
Fans stand to win R5,000 by voting for the best bout of the evening, said Wainstein yesterday. "We have 620 votes so far," said the promoter, who remained optimistic that the SABC will come on board. "Voting closes at midnight tomorrow."
Action will begin at 6pm.
Ramagole, Kriel on comeback trail in headline bout
Most eyes fixed firmly on Fourie vs Ogaketse fight
Image: Antonio Muchave
