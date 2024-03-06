Sekhukhune want fresh go at CAF after elimination

After they were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup group stages recently, Sekhukhune United captain Linda Mntambo wants his side to win the Nedbank Cup and finish strong in the league this season to qualify for the continental competition again.
With the Nedbank Cup and the DStv Premiership matches the only focus for Babina Noko now, Mntambo urged his side to go all out in both.
Sekhukhune will host Royal AM in a league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night at 7.30pm.
“It is something that we wanted [to play in the Confederation Cup] last season when we got into the final of the Nedbank Cup. We knew we wanted to play continental football,” Mntambo told Sowetan.
“So, we come again now as we want to experience the same thing. We are out now after we failed to qualify for the knockout stage, but we want to make sure we go forward in the Nedbank Cup and get into the final, win it and improve from last season.
“I think it’s always important that we, as a team, improve where we left off. Last season we were in the final, we tasted it and it was a bitter moment for us because we lost. But this season, hopefully, we can go far and win it because it is the only trophy on offer for us as Sekhukhune.”
Mntambo recently returned from a long layoff injury that kept him out for more than a year on the sidelines and said he never thought of retiring as he knew he would bounce back one day.
“I went to the best surgery to undergo my operation and after the operation, they told me that it was a success,” he said.
“So, there was no doubt I had to go through the journey and it was obviously not going to be easy getting back to the groove again and playing.
“That never crossed my mind. All I knew was that sometimes being impatient would come to the fore, but besides that, I knew that hard work, following the process, I would be back in no time.”
The 34-year-old has already played two matches against Richards Bay and Highlands Park since his return and will hope to be in the starting line-up again when they host Royal on Wednesday night.
Sekhukhune want fresh go at CAF after elimination
Mntambo urges his side to go all out
Image: Philip Maeta
