Soccer

Duba sends warning to Pirates ahead of Soweto derby

06 March 2024 - 09:15
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cavin Johnson (Chiefs Coach)
Cavin Johnson (Chiefs Coach)
Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson has resisted the temptation of overhyping 19-year-old striker, Wandile Duba, saying one game wasn't enough to judge him, albeit lauding the teenager's attitude.

Starting for the first time for the senior side, Duba, who was promoted from the club's development in January last year, scored a superb goal that helped Chiefs beat Golden Arrows 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday. Duba's goal also ended Chiefs' goal drought, having had failed to score in all their previous three games of the year.

"To judge him on one game would be premature but to judge him on the training sessions, the mentality and the attitude he's had at training, he probably has a long way to go with Kaizer Chiefs. If he stays humble, I think he'll be a good striker,'' Johnson said of Duba, who had came off the bench in his previous two appearances this season.

Duba himself sent a warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of facing them in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). "Abangilindele ngiyeza [Pirates should expect me because I am coming],'' Duba told SuperSport TV after the game.

The lad from Lenasia in Soweto had to be replaced by Jasond González in the 57th minute after appearing to be struggling with cramps. The youngster was quick to allay fears that he may have sustained a more serious injury. "It’s not something that you can worry about. I think the physios will do something, but I’ll be ok for the derby,'' Duba said.

