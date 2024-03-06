Ramovic no longer interested in ‘duel’ with Rulani

TS Galaxy tactician Sead Ramovic has once again brought up the subject of Mamelodi Sundowns’ unrivalled financial muscle, suggesting it’s difficult to compete against them.
Galaxy and Sundowns clash in an eagerly awaited league tie at Mbombela Stadium tonight (7.30pm). Ramovic’s recent spat with his Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena makes tonight’s clash somewhat of a drawcard of midweek league action.
However, Ramovic has highlighted that he’s no longer interested in the war of words with Mokwena, albeit still teasing the Brazilians by suggesting that they are where they are because they can buy any player they want.
“We know that Sundowns is the benchmark in our league. They have a lot of fantastic players and great quality upfront… they can buy whoever they want and we can’t. We have to find ways to compete because we don’t have financial power but I think it will be an exciting game,” Ramovic said.
“We’ve talked a lot in the past days and actually I don’t have the energy anymore to talk about him [Mokwena]. I just want to prepare my team and try to win the game, and we will again get attention.”
Last week Mokwena said Ramovic was just an attention-seeker after the German had gone on a rampage, detailing how his Sundowns counterpart insulted him over the phone.
The pair’s wrangle started when Mokwena suggested the absence of his seven Bafana Bafana players helped Galaxy beat Sundowns in the first round of the Carling Black Label Knockout on October 18. Ramovic felt Mokwena said this because he didn’t want to credit Galaxy.
Meanwhile, Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa has given a sense that they aim to go for revenge tonight, suggesting being eliminated by Galaxy in the Carling Knockout still lingers in their heads. Lebusa also laid bare their desire to seal the deal, as far as winning the league is concerned, as early as they can.
“I expect the game to be fireworks… the last time we played them they knocked us out of the Carling Knockout. It wasn’t pleasant because at this club we try to play a final of each and every competition we participate in,” Lebusa said.
“So, we have to give everything. We are trying to make sure that we are wrapping up the league as early as possible.”
Ramovic no longer interested in ‘duel’ with Rulani
Galaxy coach still envies Downs’ financial muscle
Image: Veli Nhlapo
