Johnson points finger at referees for Chiefs' troubles

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has become the latest PSL coach to feel hard done by officiating, bemoaning that referees have made things difficult for Amakhosi in the past few games.
10-man Chiefs played a 2-all draw against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday after Edmilson Dove was sent off on the stroke of halftime for upping his studs on Galaxy's Kamogelo Sebelebele.
Referee Cedric Muvhali had initially booked Dove for using his hand to block the ball inside the box, giving the visitors a penalty in the process which Siphiwe Mahlangu tucked away before he completed his brace in the 76th minute. Ranga Chivaviro netted a brace for Chiefs. Amakhosi's next game is against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).
"We've got a red card for the reasons I [still] have to look at. There are challenges with the decisions made against us, many, many challenges. We will not talk about them but just for you to know that we've had many, many challenges in the last few games that we've played...whether it's deliberate or not but we've had many challenges,'' Johnson said.
Without really elaborating how, the Chiefs interim coach insisted that the officiating must improve. In the same breath, Johnson highlighted there was no need for him to focus too much on referees as that will not change the outcome.
"We got a lot of decisions that didn't go our way. I think we need to take officiating to another level where we ask them [the match officials] why [they take a particular decision]. It's very difficult to understand and it's very difficult to have a feeling because he [the referee] is also human like us. We can phone anybody, the scoreline stays 2-2,'' Johnson stated.
Mamelodi Sundowns' Rulani Mokwena and Pablo Franco of AmaZulu are some of the PSL coaches who've strongly complained about referees in the league in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Johnson also heaped praise on his brace hero, Chivaviro, for staying positive even when he wasn't playing, quipping he hopes he scores four goals in the next game.
"Ranga has been showing good mentality, good attitude and he's always been positive even when he wasn't part of the team. Today he scored two goals...I hope next week he scores four goals,'' Johnson said.
Johnson points finger at referees for Chiefs' troubles
Coach also heaps praise on two-goal hero Chivaviro
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
