Champions League is first prize – Barker

After their exit in the Nedbank Cup after losing 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has urged his side to remain positive as they shift their focus to the remaining four DStv Premiership matches to finish second.
The Cape Winelands side are battling for second place with Orlando Pirates, a CAF Champions League spot.
Barker said there is still a lot to play for in the league after they saw their impressive 25-match unbeaten run ended and plan to continue with their excellent run.
"We want to be playing on the continent ourselves and we still have a lot of work to be done in the league to get that," Barker told the media during the post-match press conference.
"It was a good gauge against Sundowns to see where we are as a football club against a quality team.
"I can confidently say we are on the right track. If we can take Sundowns the way we did today [Sunday] and push them all the way, I do believe that it was a good sign for us. We gave a good effort but not enough in the end."
Stellies have a chance of playing continental football next season, whether they finish second, third, or fourth. But Barker insists their main priority is the Champions League and will do their best to finish as runners-up to Sundowns.
"I think the Champions League is the first prize and finishing second and playing in that competition is our aim," he said.
"But as you can see, many teams have hit good form at the right time. Pirates are playing well. I believe we are playing well, so it will go down to the wire.
"But we would like to test ourselves and play in the Champions League. I just saw today [Sunday] that there is still a gap between them [Sundowns] and ourselves.
"It is good to see that because now we have to measure and close that gap as quickly as possible."
Stellies will return to league action tomorrow and will host AmaZulu at Danie Craven Stadium (7.30pm), looking to bounce back to winning ways.
Fixtures
Today: Chiefs v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); SuperSport v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm); CPT City v Swallows, Athlone (7.30pm); Royal v Spurs, Harry Gwala (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Arrows v Sundowns, Mpumalanga (7.30pm); Polokwane v Bay, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven (7.30pm); Pirates v Chippa, Orlando (7.30pm)
Friday: SuperSport v Spurs, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Saturday: Polokwane v Sekhukhune, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Swallows v Stellenbosch, Dobsonville, (3pm); Sundowns v Royal, Loftus (5.30pm); Pirates v Bay, Orlando (8pm)
Sunday: CPT City v Galaxy, Cape Town (3pm); Arrows v Chippa, Mpumalanga (3pm); AmaZulu v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm)
Champions League is first prize – Barker
Stellies in pursuit of playing continental football
Image: Ashley Vlotman
After their exit in the Nedbank Cup after losing 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has urged his side to remain positive as they shift their focus to the remaining four DStv Premiership matches to finish second.
The Cape Winelands side are battling for second place with Orlando Pirates, a CAF Champions League spot.
Barker said there is still a lot to play for in the league after they saw their impressive 25-match unbeaten run ended and plan to continue with their excellent run.
"We want to be playing on the continent ourselves and we still have a lot of work to be done in the league to get that," Barker told the media during the post-match press conference.
"It was a good gauge against Sundowns to see where we are as a football club against a quality team.
"I can confidently say we are on the right track. If we can take Sundowns the way we did today [Sunday] and push them all the way, I do believe that it was a good sign for us. We gave a good effort but not enough in the end."
Stellies have a chance of playing continental football next season, whether they finish second, third, or fourth. But Barker insists their main priority is the Champions League and will do their best to finish as runners-up to Sundowns.
"I think the Champions League is the first prize and finishing second and playing in that competition is our aim," he said.
"But as you can see, many teams have hit good form at the right time. Pirates are playing well. I believe we are playing well, so it will go down to the wire.
"But we would like to test ourselves and play in the Champions League. I just saw today [Sunday] that there is still a gap between them [Sundowns] and ourselves.
"It is good to see that because now we have to measure and close that gap as quickly as possible."
Stellies will return to league action tomorrow and will host AmaZulu at Danie Craven Stadium (7.30pm), looking to bounce back to winning ways.
Fixtures
Today: Chiefs v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); SuperSport v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm); CPT City v Swallows, Athlone (7.30pm); Royal v Spurs, Harry Gwala (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Arrows v Sundowns, Mpumalanga (7.30pm); Polokwane v Bay, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven (7.30pm); Pirates v Chippa, Orlando (7.30pm)
Friday: SuperSport v Spurs, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Saturday: Polokwane v Sekhukhune, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Swallows v Stellenbosch, Dobsonville, (3pm); Sundowns v Royal, Loftus (5.30pm); Pirates v Bay, Orlando (8pm)
Sunday: CPT City v Galaxy, Cape Town (3pm); Arrows v Chippa, Mpumalanga (3pm); AmaZulu v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm)
Chippa look to regroup for Part 2 with the Buccaneers
Mokwena explains why he substituted Lunga
Riveiro waxes lyrical after Pirates reach fourth final
Sundowns on course for treble as they see off Stellies to reach Nedbank final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos