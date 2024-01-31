SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is undecided about whether to sign Gift Motupa now as he wants him to get his fitness back first.
Motupa has been training with SuperSport since parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns last week with the hope of signing with them.
Hunt said for now, they want to get the 29-year-old who he worked with at now-defunct Bidvest Wits fit before he can make a decision. “No, we are trying to get him fit, that’s all,” Hunt told Sowetan yesterday when asked how impressed he is with Motupa since he started training with them.
Motupa, who also played for Orlando Pirates, Baroka and Chippa United, was believed to have been training with Sundowns feeder team M Tigers in the Safa Gauteng ABC Motsepe League before he was released by the Brazilians on Friday.
And it was clear that he was not in coach Rulani Mokwena’s plans for this season despite being thin up-front at some point when Peter Shalulile and Lucas Costa were injured during the ongoing season.
Motupa hopes to sign with Matsatsantsa a Pitori, where he will look to revive his career under Hunt, where he enjoyed his best football at Wits. But he will have to convince Hunt that he still has what it takes and help SuperSport get back to its glory days again.
This season, Motupa failed to make a single appearance for Masandawana as his struggles for game time continued. He joined Sundowns in 2020 from Wits and went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals in the process.
Meanwhile, SuperSport have signed defender Keegan Allan after parting ways with Moroka Swallows last week. Allan was part of the players who were released by Swallows due to the clash between them and management over non-payment of salaries at the club.
Allan’s agent Mike Makaab confirmed on KwaZulu-Natal radio station Gagasi FM on Monday that his client has found a new home after leaving the Dube Birds.
Hunt conflicted about signing Motupa
Ex-Downs striker’s fitness still suspect
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is undecided about whether to sign Gift Motupa now as he wants him to get his fitness back first.
Motupa has been training with SuperSport since parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns last week with the hope of signing with them.
Hunt said for now, they want to get the 29-year-old who he worked with at now-defunct Bidvest Wits fit before he can make a decision. “No, we are trying to get him fit, that’s all,” Hunt told Sowetan yesterday when asked how impressed he is with Motupa since he started training with them.
Motupa, who also played for Orlando Pirates, Baroka and Chippa United, was believed to have been training with Sundowns feeder team M Tigers in the Safa Gauteng ABC Motsepe League before he was released by the Brazilians on Friday.
And it was clear that he was not in coach Rulani Mokwena’s plans for this season despite being thin up-front at some point when Peter Shalulile and Lucas Costa were injured during the ongoing season.
Motupa hopes to sign with Matsatsantsa a Pitori, where he will look to revive his career under Hunt, where he enjoyed his best football at Wits. But he will have to convince Hunt that he still has what it takes and help SuperSport get back to its glory days again.
This season, Motupa failed to make a single appearance for Masandawana as his struggles for game time continued. He joined Sundowns in 2020 from Wits and went on to make 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals in the process.
Meanwhile, SuperSport have signed defender Keegan Allan after parting ways with Moroka Swallows last week. Allan was part of the players who were released by Swallows due to the clash between them and management over non-payment of salaries at the club.
Allan’s agent Mike Makaab confirmed on KwaZulu-Natal radio station Gagasi FM on Monday that his client has found a new home after leaving the Dube Birds.
Safpu sceptical of Safa's new rules
Uncertainty at Swallows after dismissals
Lee hopes player programme will boost his business
SOWETAN | PSL must call Swallows to order
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos