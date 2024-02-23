Sekhukhune, SuperSport in precarious positions in CAF

“The players need rest. There is nothing much we can do. While resting, the analysis team will come, and we will work a lot on the videos we have. We have a plan; we will come right. The good thing about our opponents is that we are playing in the second round now and we know each other better.
Meanwhile, SuperSport United are also in a must-win match against Modern Future at Peter Mokaba Stadium, also on Sunday.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori are last in Group A with three points from four matches and will need to beat the Egyptian side to keep their slim chances alive.
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has described their CAF Confederation Cup group match against RS Berkane at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (9pm) as a “must-win” to keep their chances of staying in the competition alive.
Babina Noko are in danger of elimination should they lose to the Moroccan side, who beat them 2-0 in November last year. Sekhukhune are third in Group D, with four points after four matches, and are six points behind Berkane, who are leading with 10 points.
A defeat for Babina Noko and a win for Stade Malien, who are second in the group and are facing Diables Noirs, would confirm Seema’s charges are eliminated with a game to spare.
“The important thing now is to go and look at who is available and who is not. The recovery, the recuperation, has to be very good because we have a cup final on Sunday,” Seema told the media after their 5-4 penalty win over Highlands Park in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.
Seema wary of third-division Highlands Park
Meanwhile, SuperSport United are also in a must-win match against Modern Future at Peter Mokaba Stadium, also on Sunday.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori are last in Group A with three points from four matches and will need to beat the Egyptian side to keep their slim chances alive.
