SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt says the proposed strict requirements by the South African Football Association (Safa) for foreign coaches wishing to work in the country should also apply to locals.
Safa are planning to introduce requirements that foreign coaches must hold a Uefa Pro Licence or a CAF A Licence and have won a trophy in seven years to be eligible to coach in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Speaking after United launched a late fightback to beat Moroka Swallows 2-1 in their DStv Premiership clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday, the outspoken Hunt said there must be criteria for everyone to work in the top league.
“At any professional level, it doesn't matter what country or where, there should be a certain criterion to be able to work. Be it a local or a foreigner, there should be certain criteria,” he said, adding that the requirements should have been introduced a long time ago.
“I see it has just come out now, but it should have been done a long time ago. There should have been criteria to coach at a top level and it must be for any football league in the world. Even in the second and third division, there should be certain criteria to coach there.”
SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt says coaching standards must also apply for locals
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
SuperSport United coach reflects on their 2-1 DStv Premiership win over Moroka Swallows.
Hunt, who recently attended the Caf A coaching course with fellow PSL coaches Steve Barker, Eric Tinkler and others from the Motsepe Foundation Championship to the lower league, said courses are important.
“They certainly enhance and make you better but it doesn’t mean you are going to be a better coach. I did mine many years ago. I thought I knew a lot but I realised when I got there that I didn't know anything.
“I was coaching already for six to seven years in the PSL but I found out I didn’t know anything until I went there. I was with Swallows when I did my coaching badges and I found out that there is a lot to know and I had been coaching for about seven years.
“I wouldn't say they made me a better coach but they made me to analyse and see things better and to have solutions to problems which is obviously signing the best players.
“But you have to coach problems in teams and we certainly need a level of competence anywhere in the world and that’s what I think. We better hurry up and start doing things right.”
