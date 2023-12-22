SuperSport United midfielder Grant Margeman has emphasised the need to keep it tight at the back in their battle for the DStv Premiership second spot with Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
The second-placed SuperSport will host the third-placed Soweto giants in a league clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane (5.45pm).
After 14 games, the two sides are separated by a single point with SuperSport on 26 and seven points behind top of the log Mamelodi Sundowns, who have three games in hand.
Pirates will go into the fixture in fine form, with five wins and a draw in their previous six outings.
SuperSport recently returned to winning ways by beating Moroka Swallows 2-1 after a winless streak of three games in the league.
“It was important to get that win against Swallows; we hadn’t won in a [few] games,” Margeman said.
SuperSport's Grant Margeman on how to stop resurgent Pirates
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Not being able to keep clean sheets was the main cause of their problems and if they can change that there's a huge possibility of getting maximum points against Pirates.
“Going into the next game against Orlando Pirates, it’s important that we keep that [winning] momentum going and make sure we get maximum points,” Margeman said.
“We need to make sure we stay tight at the back. We've been conceding in almost every game in the past five games.
“So, it’s important that we get a clean sheet and after that we must make sure we take our chances up front.”
Margeman missed SuperSport’s midweek Caf Confederation Cup 2-1 over Al Hilal Benghazi as coach Gavin Hunt opted for a youthful team, resting most of the regulars for the Pirates clash.
As one of the senior players, Margeman, 25, shoulders the task of helping youngsters quickly find their feet in the team.
“I’ve been telling them to make sure that they stay calm in the game and have the right level of confidence going into the games, because it’s always difficult coming to the first team as a youngster,” said Margeman.
“But in the few games they have featured in they have done well, especially in the Caf games.
“We just have to keep assisting them on the field and make sure we help as much as we can.”
