We don’t hesitate to turn to our ancestors for cleansing and to God for salvation and divine intervention the very moment things don’t go our way.
Some of the things we do most of the time don’t make sense at all. Criminals have turned cemeteries into their happy hunting grounds, hiding places for their criminal activities and, worse, steal from the church.
Prostitution is a booming business for the ladies of the night as these places [churches and cemeteries] have been turned into brothels to service their clients. Aren’t these sacred places supposed to be respected as holy places of worship and as final resting places for our dearly departed?
Today we rob our grandparents of their grants. Today we rape our own mothers, daughters, aunts and nieces and even go as far as killing them. This is nothing but pure madness. It’s actions like these that bring us bad luck, and then we blame witchcraft.
What has gotten into our heads? Drugs? What has happened to our sense of morality? What has happened to our moral compass? We need strong prayers or else God will punish us, and our ancestors must surely be turning in their graves.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, Kwa Mhlanga
READER LETTER | Have we lost our moral compass, conscience?
