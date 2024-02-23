Banyana Banyana will go to the second leg of their third round 2024 Olympic qualifier with a healthy lead over Tanzania.
Goals by Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe in the first half and Thembi Kgatlana and Hilda Magaia in the final stanza on Friday gave Desiree Ellis' side a convincing 3-0 victory at the Azam Complex Stadium on Friday ahead of the second leg at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.
Banyana are getting closer to making a third appearance at the Olympics after doing so in 2012 and 2016, both times failing to go past the first round in the 12-team tournament.
Ellis' team will need to beat Nigeria or Cameroon in the final round of qualification to become one of the two teams that will represent the African continent in Paris later this year.
Seoposenwe opened the scoring in the 10th minute for Banyana after getting an inviting cross from Magaia on the left flank. Banyana were not in total control of the match in the first half, but grew in confidence as they scored two goals in the second stanza.
The Banyana match was shown by SuperSport after the SABC failed to keep the agreement that they've had with the SA Football Association. TimesLIVE believes there were talks between Safa and the SABC on Friday to try to resolve the matter.
Banyana one step closer to Paris Olympics after thrashing Tanzania 3-0
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
