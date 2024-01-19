Bhasera advises SuperSport to sign Khama Billiat

SuperSport United defender Onismor Bhasera has advised the club to sign Khama Billiat, who has been training with them since Thursday.
Billiat has been without a club since he parted with Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season and has been training with SuperSport with the hope of signing with them.
Speaking to the media after the Nedbank Cup draw, where Matsatsantsa a Pitori were drawn against Cape Town City in the last 32, Bhasera said they would love to have Billiat.
“Yeah, he was training with us. That’s what I can give you. He is keeping fit. I spoke to him. I think even before we close, he wanted to keep fit,” Bhasera said.
“Of course, you don’t expect him to be the Khama he was because he has been sitting at home and he is a bit rusty. But I think any club in the world now would love to have the quality of Khama.
“I don’t know what will happen. We put our fingers crossed that if anything happens, he will join us. But right now, Khama is just training with us to keep fit.”
Bhasera believes Billiat, 33, will be a good addition to their club and his experience will make a difference.
“To have him at the club everyone here will love and to have the quality like Khama, trust me, we will love to have him around,” he said.
“It will be a good addition for us if it happens that he signs on the dotted line, he is a quality player.”
The Zimbabwean international was also pleased to have drawn the Citizens in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup and said it is better to play the team they know than minnows.
“Very happy with the draw against a very good team, which will give us a good game. They are doing very well right now. It’s not going to be easy, but we will fight to make sure we are in the next round.”
Nedbank Cup last 32 draw
La Masia vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Arrows vs Galaxy
JDR vs Hungry Lions
SuperSport vs CPT
AmaTuks vs Spurs
Maritzburg vs Paarl
SAFA Mpumalanga* vs Pirates
Stellenbosch vs Callies
Highlands vs Sekhukhune
AmaZulu vs Royal
NC Professional vs Chippa
Rovers vs Swallows
Bay vs Polokwane
Ravens vs Spain
General vs Madridtas
Chiefs vs Milford FC
