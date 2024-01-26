Venda Football Club player Tiklas Thutlwa is in limbo after he was apparently left at a Polokwane public hospital after he broke his leg during their friendly match against Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium last Saturday.
Thutlwa, who is on loan at National First Division side Venda from Sekhukhune United, is yet to be attended by doctors as he is still waiting in a queue at the hospital.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Thutlwa said he was shocked that he ended up at a public hospital rather than going to a private one.
“Since I broke my leg on Saturday, I’m still here in the hospital,” Thutlwa said.
“No one has attended me since I arrived here. I have been waiting and I’m still waiting even now.”
Asked why the club hadn’t taken him to the private hospital since he broke his leg while he was playing for them, Thutlwa, who joined the Motsepe Foundation Championship from Sekhukhune last week, said he was not sure why the club decided that.
“I don’t know what’s going on. The only person who is checking on me is the team manager [Elijah Mulaudzi]. He came yesterday [Wednesday], today he didn’t,” he said.
“I don’t know why I’m here. I’m surprised because I want to get back to the field and this is delaying me.”
Attempts to get a comment from Venda were in vain as Mulaudzi and chairman Itani Munzhelele’s mobile phones went straight to voicemail.
But Sekhukhune football manager, Phineas Madisha, said they know Thutlwa is injured but were not aware that he was at a public hospital.
“I think all the inquiries should be directed to Venda because we have a loan agreement with them. So, the boy is in their hands at the moment,” Madisha said.
“Please engage with them because they are responsible for Thutlwa’s health in terms of the agreement. We sent the boy there, knowing he needed to get some game time.”
Injured Thutlwa cries for help as he’s stuck in public hospital
Player says he is still awaiting treatment days after he broke his leg
Image: Gallo Images/Dirk Kotze
