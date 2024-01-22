×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Langeveldt against the selling of Stellies' top stars

Keeper believes they can challenge Downs

22 January 2024 - 11:33
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Veteran Stellenbosch goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt
Veteran Stellenbosch goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Veteran Stellenbosch goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt has stressed the importance of avoiding selling their stars amid interest in players like Iqraam Rayners, Jayden Adams and Deano van Rooyen from bigger Gauteng teams.

Rayners and Van Rooyen have been linked to Kaizer Chiefs, while Adams, who’s currently with Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, is said to be closely monitored by Mamelodi Sundowns.

While Stellenbosch have positioned themselves as a selling club in recent transfer windows, having sold players like Ashley Ddu Preez, Zitha Kwinika, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Junior Mendieta, the 37-year-old Langeveldt sees it crucial for the club to hold onto their stars now if they are to fight for honours.

“These names [the likes of Rayners, Van Rooyen and Adams] are the core of the team, so it’s very important to keep them as long as we can. We really have to try and keep them. I know it is not going to be easy but if we want to win titles, we definitely need to keep them,” Langeveldt told Sowetan recently.

The Stellies keeper believes they can be one of the best teams in the country and give perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns a run for their money. Stellies’ brilliant 2023/24 campaign culminated in them clinching the Carling Knockout, their first ever trophy, last month.

“We definitely can be one of the best teams and challenge Sundowns, that’s our goal every season. I really feel we can challenge Sundowns in the not so distant future,” Langeveldt said.

What makes Stellenbosch click? “One of the things that make our team special is the camaraderie, the love and care for each other. There are no fights, we all understand that the common goal is to help the team improve. We are also working very hard,” Langeveldt said.

In the Nedbank Cup draw, held at Nedbank headquarters in Sandton on Thursday, Stellies were pitted against second-tier’s Pretoria Callies. The league is yet to confirm dates for the Ke Yona tournament’s first round.

Uncertainty at Swallows after dismissals

Following the dismissal of 22 players at Moroka Swallows at the weekend for misconduct, defender Vusi Sibiya has asked his teammates to remain ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Lee hopes player programme will boost his business

Stellenbosch goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt, 37, has high hopes that being part of the PSL Player Transition Programme will equip him with knowledge that ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘Focused' Lebitso not moved by Chippa merry-go-round

While one can argue that Chippa United’s culture of changing coaches now and then destabilises the team, one of the club’s trusted soldiers Thabiso ...
Sport
3 days ago

Crisis-riddled Moroka Swallows reportedly dismiss 22 players

Moroka Swallows have reportedly dismissed 22 players for refusing to honour DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in ...
Sport
2 days ago

'Breadwinner' Pieterse reveals why he won't leave Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns  goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse has unashamedly conceded that staying at the club even when he’s not playing has more to do with making ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Launch of the 4th Annual South African Government Leaders on X Report
2023 Matric results announcement