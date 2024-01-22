Langeveldt against the selling of Stellies' top stars

Veteran Stellenbosch goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt has stressed the importance of avoiding selling their stars amid interest in players like Iqraam Rayners, Jayden Adams and Deano van Rooyen from bigger Gauteng teams.
Rayners and Van Rooyen have been linked to Kaizer Chiefs, while Adams, who’s currently with Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, is said to be closely monitored by Mamelodi Sundowns.
While Stellenbosch have positioned themselves as a selling club in recent transfer windows, having sold players like Ashley Ddu Preez, Zitha Kwinika, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Junior Mendieta, the 37-year-old Langeveldt sees it crucial for the club to hold onto their stars now if they are to fight for honours.
“These names [the likes of Rayners, Van Rooyen and Adams] are the core of the team, so it’s very important to keep them as long as we can. We really have to try and keep them. I know it is not going to be easy but if we want to win titles, we definitely need to keep them,” Langeveldt told Sowetan recently.
The Stellies keeper believes they can be one of the best teams in the country and give perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns a run for their money. Stellies’ brilliant 2023/24 campaign culminated in them clinching the Carling Knockout, their first ever trophy, last month.
“We definitely can be one of the best teams and challenge Sundowns, that’s our goal every season. I really feel we can challenge Sundowns in the not so distant future,” Langeveldt said.
What makes Stellenbosch click? “One of the things that make our team special is the camaraderie, the love and care for each other. There are no fights, we all understand that the common goal is to help the team improve. We are also working very hard,” Langeveldt said.
In the Nedbank Cup draw, held at Nedbank headquarters in Sandton on Thursday, Stellies were pitted against second-tier’s Pretoria Callies. The league is yet to confirm dates for the Ke Yona tournament’s first round.
Langeveldt against the selling of Stellies' top stars
Keeper believes they can challenge Downs
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
