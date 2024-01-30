Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa has promised that he will get back to his old form when the DStv Premiership resumes next month now that he has settled well at the club due to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break in Ivory Coast.
Mthethwa joined Amakhosi from Stellenbosch in September following impressive performances but is yet to replicate that with the Soweto giants.
The Afcon break has offered him enough time to get to know his teammates better and how things are done at the club and Mthethwa said he has made progress.
“This break helped me to get to know how things are done here and to know the players better because I didn’t have a pre-season with them,” Mthethwa said.
“That helped me a lot because we had a bond as a team during this break and saw things differently.”
With the pressure that comes when playing for Amakhosi, the 29-year-old added that he is handling that well and will not allow it to disrupt his progress.
“Of course, there is pressure here and at other teams, but it won’t be the same because the team still has a problem of winning trophies,” he said.
“We are working hard on that to make sure we help the team win trophies because that's the only pressure that we have – to win a trophy.
“What I can say about pressure is that it's everywhere. Wherever you play, you will find pressure because there are always expectations, all the time.”
Mthethwa also said they plan to continue where they left off last year when they won three matches and drew once in their four matches before the break.
“What people can expect from us when we return is the way we ended last year, the mentality we had to be able to win games.
“So we want to continue from there to make sure we win games all the time and be consistent to be in the top three.
“We were able to prepare during the break and we have to make sure we continue where we left off.”
Mthethwa vows to bounce back after Afcon hiatus
Midfielder says Chiefs are desperate to win trophies
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
