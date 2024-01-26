Bvuma opens up on tough time in wings

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has revealed that he had to go through a tough mental test while he was not playing at the club and is grateful for the opportunity he was given towards the end of last year.
Bvuma repaid the faith shown by coach Cavin Johnson by producing impressive performances that saw him keep three clean sheets in four matches.
While he was patiently waiting for his opportunity to play, the 28-year-old goalkeeper said it was difficult with his contract ending in June.
“I’m grateful for having the opportunity to play as I have not been playing for quite a long time,” Bvuma told Sowetan at Umqhele Secondary School in Ivory Park, Tembisa, where Chiefs and their sponsor Vodacom donated school shoes to children as part of their back-to-school campaign yesterday.
“I had to wait for my chance, and while waiting, which I believe is the most difficult period, I had to stay positive and work hard.
“Sometimes you go through tough seasons in life. So, I was in a waiting season. I knew I needed to be patient and my time would come again.
“As painful as it was, I was with my wife throughout. She was there for me. She knows the pain that I went through. All my tears she knows.
“It was not easy. She is the one who managed to help me to get through that difficult phase to make sure that whatever I was going through the waiting season, I was always ready and you will never know when the time will come.
“I got the chance towards the end of the year, but I wanted to start the season playing. It didn’t happen and there was a lot going on and also the pressure coming from outside.
Bvuma got the opportunity against Moroka Swallows on November 26 and helped Chiefs to a 1-0 victory and went on to keep another clean-sheets against Polokwane City and Richards Bay.
Emotions got the better of him after the Swallows match as he was seen crying and explained why he cried.
"I knew that something like that [emotions] would happen and I told myself that I would have to control it, but I couldn't help it because, for me, it was more of a relief," he said.
“It was the pain that I had over the past couple of months. It was the joy coming out. It was just emotions that took over and I was happy that I got the opportunity.”
Bvuma opens up on tough time in wings
Chiefs keeper’s patience pays off
Image: Opnenfield Marketing
