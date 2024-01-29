Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas is confident that he will reclaim his berth in Bafana Bafana after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) taking place in Ivory Coast.
Aubaas did not make the Bafana Afcon squad due to a groin injury, after having established himself as one of coach Hugo Broos’s favourite midfielders after excelling on debut when SA stunned Morocco 2-1 at the FNB Stadium last June.
“It was sad for me not to go to Ivory Coast but when it’s not your time, you can’t do anything. You must support those who’ve been selected to go there and participate in the tournament. I’ve now recovered and I will make sure that I work very hard to get back to the national team. I am positive about getting back there because I know I am capable,” Aubaas said.
Since joining from TS Galaxy last August, the 28-year-old midfielder has struggled to command a regular berth in the Brazilians starting XI, with Teboho Mokoena the main-man at the central midfield position where he plays. Even so, Aubaas still feels at home at Chloorkop.
“I am enjoying my time at the club. I am so happy. The first time I arrived there, the boys welcomed me. They’ve been supporting me daily. I think we have a good team and I have good teammates. ”
Aubaas has played only seven official games in Sundowns colours.
Before joining perennial league kings, Sundowns — who are on course to clinch their seventh title on the trot, Aubaas's name was also linked to Soweto heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. However, the midfielder from Kuruman in the Northern Cape insists he only heard rumours about his possible move to Chiefs or Pirates on the street.
“I was only hearing people in my hood talking about that, but at the end of the day, I went to Sundowns and it’s a great move that will help me grow as a player. I am enjoying my game, journey and life at the club,” Aubaas said.
‘Capable’ Aubaas vows to reclaim Bafana spot
Midfielder didn’t make the squad due to a lengthy injury
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
