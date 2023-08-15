×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Moon optimistic Arrows will match dominant Sundowns

'We just have to switch on and concentrate'

15 August 2023 - 07:56
Neville Khoza Journalist
Ryan Moon of Golden Arrows FC during the DStv Premiership match between Richards Bay and Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium on August 08, 2023 in Durban, South Africa.
Ryan Moon of Golden Arrows FC during the DStv Premiership match between Richards Bay and Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium on August 08, 2023 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

Golden Arrows striker Ryan Moon is unfazed by facing Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium today (3pm), emphasising they must believe they can do it.

Arrows travel to Pretoria after a promising start this season, where they collected four points from the opening two matches, a 1-1 draw with Swallows and a 2-1 victory over Richards Bay.

Sundowns have won all their three matches since the beginning of the season, two in the league and once in the MTN8. While Moon insists they will give them the respect they deserve, he also said they are also going there to try and get the three points.

"I think it's going to be a very difficult game. Sundowns are a good team and well-coached with good players," Moon explained to Sowetan yesterday.

"So, we will give them the respect they deserve, but with that being said, I think we also need to stick to what we are good at and also back ourselves. I mean, you can't give the club too much respect, we have to put our heads down and work as hard as possible.

"I'm very confident that the guys have worked very hard and they will give a good account during the match."

In the matches Sundowns have played so far, they have not been clinical in front of goals, with all the games won by a goal margin.

But Moon, 26, said they would not be fooled by that as Sundowns are capable of turning things around at any given time.

"Sundowns, on their day... will give you four or five [goals], and if you look at the games they played and analyse them, they missed quite a few chances," he said. "Against Chiefs and Swallows, I think they had a lot of chances, but they are still a good team. They have that ability to switch on and off at any time."

Moon also added that they are heading into the game with their confidence high following their impressive start. "We are very confident and we believe in each other and the coaches believe in us, so it will be an exciting game.

"We just have to switch on and concentrate while having a good start in critical phases. As a collective, I think we need to want it more and have the hunger and desire. We must also believe that we can do it."

Fixtures

Today: Sundowns v Arrows, Lucas Moripe, 5pm; Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay, 7.30pm

Tomorrow: Sekhukhune v Swallows, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm

Friday: Royal v Stellenbosch, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm; SuperSport v CTP, TUT, 7.30pm

Saturday: Polokwane v Spurs, Old Peter Mokaba, 3pm; AmaZulu v Bay, Moses Mabhida, 5.30pm; Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay, 8pm

Sunday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela, 3pm.

Riveiro banks on fans to fuel Bucs as they meet Chippa

Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro expects Chippa United to be highly motivated when the two sides meet in a league tie at Nelson Mandela Bay ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Stellies reckon they're up for Bucs challenge

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has warned in-form Orlando Pirates that his team will make life difficult for them again when they meet in the MTN8 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ntseki delivers the goods for Chiefs' fans in Cape Town City clash

After beating Cape Town City 2-1 to reach the MTN8 semifinals at Athlone Stadium on Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki implied the result was ...
Sport
1 day ago

From gangster to soccer legend

Do you remember where you were or how old you were in 1996, when South African football veteran Mark Williams scored two goals for Bafana Bafana in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'