Moon optimistic Arrows will match dominant Sundowns

Golden Arrows striker Ryan Moon is unfazed by facing Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium today (3pm), emphasising they must believe they can do it.
Arrows travel to Pretoria after a promising start this season, where they collected four points from the opening two matches, a 1-1 draw with Swallows and a 2-1 victory over Richards Bay.
Sundowns have won all their three matches since the beginning of the season, two in the league and once in the MTN8. While Moon insists they will give them the respect they deserve, he also said they are also going there to try and get the three points.
"I think it's going to be a very difficult game. Sundowns are a good team and well-coached with good players," Moon explained to Sowetan yesterday.
"So, we will give them the respect they deserve, but with that being said, I think we also need to stick to what we are good at and also back ourselves. I mean, you can't give the club too much respect, we have to put our heads down and work as hard as possible.
"I'm very confident that the guys have worked very hard and they will give a good account during the match."
In the matches Sundowns have played so far, they have not been clinical in front of goals, with all the games won by a goal margin.
But Moon, 26, said they would not be fooled by that as Sundowns are capable of turning things around at any given time.
"Sundowns, on their day... will give you four or five [goals], and if you look at the games they played and analyse them, they missed quite a few chances," he said. "Against Chiefs and Swallows, I think they had a lot of chances, but they are still a good team. They have that ability to switch on and off at any time."
Moon also added that they are heading into the game with their confidence high following their impressive start. "We are very confident and we believe in each other and the coaches believe in us, so it will be an exciting game.
"We just have to switch on and concentrate while having a good start in critical phases. As a collective, I think we need to want it more and have the hunger and desire. We must also believe that we can do it."
Fixtures
Today: Sundowns v Arrows, Lucas Moripe, 5pm; Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay, 7.30pm
Tomorrow: Sekhukhune v Swallows, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm
Friday: Royal v Stellenbosch, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm; SuperSport v CTP, TUT, 7.30pm
Saturday: Polokwane v Spurs, Old Peter Mokaba, 3pm; AmaZulu v Bay, Moses Mabhida, 5.30pm; Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay, 8pm
Sunday: Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela, 3pm.
