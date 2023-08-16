Sundowns outsmart blunt Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns produced a clinical performances to thump Golden Arrows 4-0 in the DStv Premiership match played at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening.
A brace by new signing Lesiba Nku and one goal apiece by Peter Shalulile and Grant Kekana saw the defending champions not only register their biggest victory this season but also maintain their perfect start with third win from as many league matches.
Masandawana also sent a statement to those who already doubted them this season that they still have what it takes to dominate SA football.
In total they have won four matches, including the the 1-0 against Moroka Swallows in MTN 8 cup fixture.
What is also impressive for Rulani Mokwena's charges is that the new signings are also making a mark with Nku after being handed his first start impressing. Other new signings like Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Thapelo Maseko have also impressed this season.
For Arrows, it was a downright poor outing as they were outplayed in all departments, despite coming into this match having enjoyed a promising start.
Before this match yesterday, they had played to a 1-1 draw with Moroka Swallows, before winning 2-1 against Richards Bay, but they were poor on Tuesday.
Sundowns enjoyed a perfect start as they showed their intentions earlier on. They didn't take long to assert their dominance against an Arrows side that looked out of sorts in the opening half.
Arrows failed to deal with the high press Sundowns applied as they could not get out from their half. It didn't take long for Sundowns to open the scoring with Shalulile giving them the lead in the 17th minute and his second goal of the season.
The Namibian international benefited from poor defending from Arrows as a header by Rivaldo Coetzee from a corner was flicked by Mothobi Mvala to Shalulile to slot the opener from near post.
Nku then justified his start when he doubled the lead five minutes later following a well-worked goal between Neo Maema and Marcelo Allende led to a cut-back that Nku flicked in to open his account.
It was one-way traffic in the opening half with Arrows offering nothing going forward and giving Sundowns too much respect.
The floodgates continued as Kekana joined the party to make it 3-0 seven minutes before the interval with a header from a corner delivered by Allende as Arrows failed to defend the set play.
Nku then completed his brace almost immediately after the restart to make it 4-0 as Sundowns continued with their dominance.
It could have been more if Sundowns didn't take their feet off the pedal as they continued with their domination in the second half, but decision-making in final third was the difference.
Nku impresses with a brace on debut
Sundowns outsmart blunt Arrows
