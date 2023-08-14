Stellies reckon they're up for Bucs challenge

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has warned in-form Orlando Pirates that his team will make life difficult for them again when they meet in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Danie Craven Stadium.
The two teams were drawn together on Sunday after Stellies edged out SuperSport United 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium, thanks to an extra-time goal by Andre de Jong.
Barker's charges have already defeated the Buccaneers this season at Danie Craven in the two sides' opening match of the DStv Premiership.
And while Barker believes Pirates will want to redeem themselves in the semifinal, he said his side plans to have something in the first leg to take to Orlando Stadium as an advantage in the second leg.
"They would like to redeem themselves but, yeah, coming to Cape Town is not easy. At home, we have to make sure that we stay in the game.
"Barker told the media after the United match, "get something at home and go away to Orlando Stadium where they are very good and hopefully with something to hold on to. "We've got to make it uncomfortable and difficult for them. Sometimes cup stories are fairy tale stories."
Of the four teams in the semifinals, Pirates look like a well-oiled machine after they thumped Sekhukhune United 5-0 at Orlando Stadium, to add to the 4-2 win the league against Royal AM.
And Barker says any team in a semifinal is tough and warned those who have already written off Stellenbosch.
"When you've got Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the pot, no game would have been easy. We've played Pirates this season already in the opener and we acquitted ourselves well, but we all know Pirates are a good team. I think they scored eight goals [it is actually nine] against Royal AM and Sekhukhune United.
"So they are a good team. It's a tough draw for us, but if we want to win trophies and be champions at the end of the day, you have to beat good teams.
"We have to pass a good team in Pirates. So it will be a challenge, but we have to look forward to it and take on the challenge. We've nothing to lose; they will be the big favourites to get through and defend the trophy.
"So we can go there and give the best we can and hopefully, we can have another big game in the final. I think everybody was hoping to draw Stellenbosch; sometimes be careful what you wish for."
The semifinal will see Chiefs face Sundowns.
Stellies reckon they're up for Bucs challenge
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
Stellies battle ready for MTN8 clash
