×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Riveiro banks on fans to fuel Bucs as they meet Chippa

Coach calls for consistency in every match

15 August 2023 - 07:49
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Zaphania Mbokoma of Sekhukhune United with possession and challenged during the MTN8, Quarter Final match between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Zaphania Mbokoma of Sekhukhune United with possession and challenged during the MTN8, Quarter Final match between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro expects Chippa United to be highly motivated when the two sides meet in a league tie at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight, banking on The Ghost to paint the stadium black and white.

Pirates are heading into this league clash high in morale after drubbing Sekhukhune United 5-0 in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium over the weekend. The big win over Babina Noko came four days after the rampaging Soweto giants had recorded an emphatic 4-2 win over Royal AM in the league at the same venue in Soweto.

Riveiro has since switched focus to the Chilli Boys, expecting them to be a tough nut to crack. The Spaniard wants the Buccaneers' faithful to come and support the side at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

"Every away game is difficult, I am sure there's going to be a lot of Buccaneers to support us like they did last season in Port Elizabeth [ Gqeberha]. Difficult game like usual for Pirates... you know we are going to find a team extra motivated to receive Pirates there at home. They [Chippa] are going to play with hunger,'' Riveiro said.

Riveiro implied it may be a daunting task to reproduce the performance they displayed against Sekhukhune when they face Chippa. Even so, the Pirates tactician cautioned his troops not to regress entirely, feeling a glimpse of a performance as good as the one they delivered against Babina Noko will always maximise their chances to win.

"I'm  saying that we must replicate this level [when they thumped Sekhukhune on Saturday] every time, but the key should be that our worst game is not too far from our best game. If we manage that, then we are much closer to win games because our players are good,'' Riveiro stated.

Meanwhile, Pirates will face Stellenbosch, who beat them 1-0 away in their league opener nearly a fortnight ago, in the two-legged MTN8 semifinal. The Premier Soccer League is yet to confirm venues and dates for the Wafa Wafa semifinals after the draw was conducted on Sunday at Peter Mokaba Stadium, where Stellies eliminated SuperSport United.

Stellies reckon they're up for Bucs challenge

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has warned in-form Orlando Pirates that his team will make life difficult for them again when they meet in the MTN8 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ntseki delivers the goods for Chiefs' fans in Cape Town City clash

After beating Cape Town City 2-1 to reach the MTN8 semifinals at Athlone Stadium on Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki implied the result was ...
Sport
1 day ago

From gangster to soccer legend

Do you remember where you were or how old you were in 1996, when South African football veteran Mark Williams scored two goals for Bafana Bafana in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Castillo continues to enthral fans to end Amakhosi’s trophy drought

Having already been receiving rave reviews barely a month in SA, new signing Edson Castillo continued to endear himself to the Amakhosi faithful, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'