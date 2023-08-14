Before Chiefs eventually raised the eyebrows to opt for Ntseki, they were heavily linked with Tunisian-born coach Nasreddine Nabi, hence the former's appointment left Amakhosi faithful rather disappointed and shocked.
"There was a lot of noise about other coaches coming to Kaizer Chiefs and the club never said anything about anybody coming to the club. I think it was a plan from the club to say, 'look, we have to have somebody from within so that we can continue with our technical team','' Ntseki said.
"As for the public and anybody who had questions about me, I said and I am saying it [again], it is normal. In South Africa you are declared useless before you’re even born and I think it’s a process you need to understand. When you are carried for nine months there is a respect and belief that whoever is going to be born on this Earth you will have a big contribution to make."
The league is yet to confirm the dates and venues for the MTN8 semifinals. Chiefs' immediate focus is on TS Galaxy, facing them in a DStv Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Ntseki delivers the goods for Chiefs' fans in Cape Town City clash
Image: Lefty Shivambu
After beating Cape Town City 2-1 to reach the MTN8 semifinals at Athlone Stadium on Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki implied the result was a vindication of the club's unpopular decision to appoint him in late June.
City scored first via Marc van Heerden's head in the 23rd minute, before Ashley Du Preez levelled matters six minutes after the hour mark, using his blistering pace to get away from City defenders before beating the host's goalkeeper Darren Keet.
Just when the game looked like it was heading to extra time, newcomer Edson Castillo netted the winner for Chiefs in stoppage time to set up a semifinal date with Mamelodi Sundowns. Castillo reacted smartly to flick home a well-calculated cross from Christian Saile. Sundowns have already beaten Chiefs 2-1 in the league.
Ntseki aims to end Chiefs' trophy drought by winning MTN8
Before Chiefs eventually raised the eyebrows to opt for Ntseki, they were heavily linked with Tunisian-born coach Nasreddine Nabi, hence the former's appointment left Amakhosi faithful rather disappointed and shocked.
"There was a lot of noise about other coaches coming to Kaizer Chiefs and the club never said anything about anybody coming to the club. I think it was a plan from the club to say, 'look, we have to have somebody from within so that we can continue with our technical team','' Ntseki said.
"As for the public and anybody who had questions about me, I said and I am saying it [again], it is normal. In South Africa you are declared useless before you’re even born and I think it’s a process you need to understand. When you are carried for nine months there is a respect and belief that whoever is going to be born on this Earth you will have a big contribution to make."
The league is yet to confirm the dates and venues for the MTN8 semifinals. Chiefs' immediate focus is on TS Galaxy, facing them in a DStv Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos