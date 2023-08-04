Spar Proteas out of World Cup despite win

It was always going to be a mountain to climb for the Spar Proteas.
They were set a daunting target of beating Uganda by 64 points or more to sneak through to the semifinals but it proved an understandable mission impossible as their second preliminary stage group G match ended 52-50 at Cape Town International Convention Centre.
SA were made to work hard for the win by two points, and they probably felt like those football teams Champions League nights where you can win but still bomb out of the competition.
The Spar Proteas ended the preliminary stages equal on seven points with New Zealand but the Silver Ferns go through because of their superior goal difference.
New Zealand proceed to the semis with irresistible Jamaica, who have won all their five matches and will fancy their chances in the knockout stages if they continue with that form.
What is left for SA is to salvage some pride when they take on the loser of the match between Tonga and Malawi, who play later on Thursday night, as they play offstage positions less than fourth. That match is on Friday.
The Proteas will be disappointed because at the last World Cup in Liverpool they made it to the semifinals, only to be knocked out by Australia, and went on to lose to England in the bronze medal clash.
Coach Plummer picked a line-up of tried and tested performers that included the likes of Bongi Msomi, Phumza Maweni and Karla Pretorius against the stubborn She Cranes.
There was little separating the two teams as the first quarter arrived with the hosts leading Uganda by five points with Ine-Marí Venter doing most of the damage.
The Netball Proteas continued to dominate as they went to the half-time break leading by nine points but Uganda upped their tempo in the third quarter as they outscored the Proteas and reduced the deficit to five points.
Uganda also won the last quarter by three points but they could not force the match in their favour with SA holding on for a victory that was not quite enough.
A lot of questions will be asked but it must be remembered coach that Norma Plummer said after the squad announcement in June that she could not guarantee a podium finish.
Plummer’s statement contradicted that of flamboyant Netball SA (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane who always insisted the mandate would be to finish with a medal.
Uganda, who have won hearts at the tournament with their fighting spirit and physicality, will be proud of their performances as they never allowed the bigger teams to bully them.
They suffered defeats at the hands of defending champions New Zealand and Jamaica and managed wins over lowly-ranked Trinidad and Tobago and Wales.
Though the Netball Proteas will not be playing in the semifinal, projections for the future are positive as players like Khanyisa Chawane, Nichole Taljaard, Venter and Owethu Ngubane have time on their side to develop.
SA 52-50 Uganda
1st Quarter: SA 16-11 Uganda
2nd Quarter: SA 33-19 Uganda
3rd Quarter: SA 41-36 Uganda
4th Quarter: SA 52-50 Uganda
Match ended 52-50 with Uganda
Spar Proteas out of World Cup despite win
SA now to play in position playoffs
Image: Ashley Vlotman
