Soccer

Mammila not judging Chiefs by their pre-season form

Chippa coach aims to win match in early stages

01 August 2023 - 08:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Morgan Mammila of Chippa United during the 2023/2024 DStv Premiership season launch at MultiChoice City on 26 July, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila insists he will not read much into Kaizer Chiefs' pre-season struggles ahead of their DStv Premiership opener at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Chiefs have suffered successive defeats against Tanzanian side Young Africans and Township Rollers of Botswana during their pre-season friendlies.

But Mmamila feels they will be a completely different side when they meet in the league match as coach Molefi Ntseki was trying new combinations during those friendlies. 

"Don't be fooled by what you saw there in Tanzania. Firstly, new players. Good players," Mammila explained to the media.

"I think this season they have signed quality players. Good team brand-wise, new sponsor and they will come stronger when it comes to motivation.

"For us, it is to win the match in the first 10 minutes. That will help us win the game. We must make sure that they don't get what they want in the early stages and we will get the momentum while they will drop.

"Chiefs are a very easy team to play against. You know them, we all know them, we know their advantages and disadvantages."

Mammila said although he was confident they will get a positive result against Amakhosi, they cannot undermine them.

"One thing is for sure – don’t undermine them. They will hurt you hard. They are a big team, it’s not a joke; [they made] good signings," he said.

"If they don’t get what they want in the first 10 minutes, they get frustrated and that’s what we want to do."

Chippa have secured the likes of Augustine Mulenga, Goodman Mosele, Luvuyo Memela, Menzi Ndwandwe and Craig Martin.

Mammila said they are in high spirits ahead of the new season and feel they will have a good campaign.

Fixtures

Friday: Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm

Saturday: Arrows v Swallows, Mpumalanga, 3pm; SuperSport v Bay, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Royal v AmaZulu, Harry Gwala, 5.30pm; Stellenbosch v Pirates, Danie Craven, 8pm

Sunday: Galaxy v Spurs, Mbombela, 3pm; Chiefs v Chippa, Moses Mabhida, 3pm; CPT v Polokwane, Athlone, 5.30pm.

