Solomons positive Amakhosi will win trophies this season

Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer dealings ahead of new season make utility fullback Dillan Solomons believe they’ll finally end their prolonged trophy drought.
Chiefs’ last trophy was the league title they clinched in the 2014/15 season. Amakhosi have made seven signings in Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Edson Castillo, Pule Mmodi, Ranga Chivaviro, Mduduzi Mdantsane and Tebogo Potsane ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.
“It’s been very difficult times for Kaizer Chiefs not winning trophies in about seven or eight seasons. I think this season is different, the cohesion is there...we got to know the new players very well.
"We had different types of camps,” Solomons said on the sidelines of the club’s jersey launch event at The Galleria – Conference & Events Venue in Eastgate last week.
“We are going into this season well-equipped and ready for whatever comes our way. We’ve made the necessary signings even though we already had players in every position but it was about strengthening and creating that competition so that players can step up. The arrival of new players is upping everyone’s game because you know that there’s competition.”
Solomons also indicated that their style of play was unlikely to change under new coach Molefi Ntseki, who replaced Arthur Zwane late in June. Ntseki, a former Bafana Bafana mentor, will get his tenure as a new Chiefs coach underway against Chippa United in a league game at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
“The identity stays the same. Kaizer Chiefs want to play one way and one way only. We are a possession-based team. Obviously a new coach comes with his new ideas but I doubt that will change the way we play,” Solomons said.
Solomons, who joined from Swallows at the start of last season, is convinced he’s finally settled at Naturena.
“The first season is always difficult at any club and at a club as big as Chiefs it’s more difficult. But I think this season will be better for me because I’ve now adapted and I know what’s required from me,” said Solomons.
Solomons positive Amakhosi will win trophies this season
Last trophy was league title in 2014/15 season
Image: Kaizer Chiefs Facebook
