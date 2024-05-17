Ahead of their crucial Motsepe Foundation Championship match against Baroka at Tuks Stadium on Sunday (3pm), where a winner will be guaranteed a place in the playoffs, University of Pretoria captain Samuel Julies says they are motivated as they have something to fight for.
Tuks go into the final match of the season in second place, two points ahead of third-place Baroka and fourth-placed JDR Stars.
Baroka and JDR are tied on 46 points each, with a superior goal difference separating them. AmaTuks need a win to avoid any complications of finishing second and qualifying for the playoffs.
Baroka can finish in second place should they beat AmaTuks, while JDR can also finish in the playoff spot should they beat Maritzburg United in the other match. Maritzburg also have a chance of making a playoff spot, but will need Baroka to lose and they beat JDR as they have a better goal difference.
The second and third-place sides go into a playoff with Premiership team in 15th position to decide which one will compete in the top flight next season.
"We just focus on ourselves. We know it is not going to be an easy game because both teams have something to fight for," Julies told the media.
Tuks to give their all against Baroka
Julies calls for strong end in pursuit of playoff spot
Image: Lee Warren
AmaTuks shaped me to be a better person – Julies
"But we will give it our best. We are playing at home in front of our supporters and we don't want to disappoint them and we don't want to disappoint ourselves.
"So, we are going to give it our all because this is the only chance we have and it is still in our hands. We have to make use of it."
The home side is winless in the previous five matches, but Julies said they are not going to give up now. "There is no way we will give up now because there is still an opportunity for us. The guys are still confident, we feel we can make it."
Fixtures
All matches will start at 3pm
Sunday: Milford v Callies, Princess Magogo; Rovers v Lions, Isak Steyl; Leopards v La Masia, Thohoyandou; Upington v Casric, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Gallants v Orbit, Lucas Moripe; JDR v Maritzburg, Soshanguve; University of PTA v Baroka, Tuks; Magesi v Venda, Old Peter Mokaba
