Mamelodi Sundowns unveil new ‘Beat Goes On’ jersey
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns/Twitter
Mamelodi Sundowns have unveiled their home and away jerseys for the 2023-24 season, giving them the theme ‘The Beat Goes On’ in tribute to their fans’ ‘African rhythm’ they produce on match days.
The jersey, as is Downs' norm, maintains the main features of the club's normal Brazil-inspired design, with the changes in the smaller details.
“Global sports company Puma and 13-time league champions Mamelodi Sundowns FC (MSFC) celebrate supporter culture today with the launch of the new home and away kits for the 2023-24 season,” Downs said.
“The kit’s ‘The Beat Goes On’ design concept showcases the African rhythm that Masandawana fans produce on match days. The graphic on the home shirt features the MSFC print surrounded by audio waveforms representing the drum beats alongside the singing and chanting of the supporters and players that pulsate throughout the stadium before, during and after matches.”
Puma MD Brett Bellinger said: “The use of drums is an important cultural aspect of Mamelodi Sundowns, representing the passion and energy of the club and its supporters. One of the supporters who expressed this passion and dedication was the late John Black Madumo — the 'Master Drum' — who for a number of years was the heartbeat of the stadium.
“The new home kit, in the traditional yellow shirt, blue shorts and white socks, features the Caf Champions League star above the team badge, with MSFC and a map of Africa on the back of the neckline. The new away kit consists of a blue shirt, white shorts and blue socks.”
Sundowns ambassador Tiyani Mabunda said: “Music plays a key role in supporters’ culture. The Yellow Nation is known for passionate singing and rhythmic chants. The new design captures the spirit of Masandawana, and we trust that it will generate energy in the stands and on the field.”
Downs said new technology “in the player’s shirt ensures this is the lightest ever Puma shirt, weighing just 72 grams.
“The material construction has a structured, four-way stretch to reduce weight and friction. The trims use a new, lighter and more breathable print technique while the bonded seams create a comfortable, lightweight feel.
“The home shirt will be available on August 11 and the away shirt on August 24. The MSFC Authentic shirt as worn by the players (R1,499) will only be available on PUMA.com and the sundownsfc.store, while the replica men (R1,099), replica women (R999), and replica children (R899) will be available from PUMA.com, Sportsmans Warehouse, Studio 88 and Totalsports.”
The club said “the kit will be one of the first products available at the Sundowns online store”.
