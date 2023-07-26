×

Soccer

Don’t take Argentina lightly, warns wary Mbane

Defender urges her teammates to take their chances against La Albiceleste

26 July 2023 - 07:45
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
South Africa's Bambanani Mbane in action with Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist.
Image: Amanda Perobelli

Banyana Banyana veteran defender Bambanani Mbane has cautioned her teammates against thinking Argentina will be pushovers when the two nations face off in their second World Cup Group G tie at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday (2am SA time).

Both Banyana and Argentina lost their openers to Sweden and Italy respectively, meaning they are without a point in Group G. That SA lost 2-1, while the South Americans were beaten 1-0, is the reason the former is third on the table by virtue of a better goal difference.

We are not in a position to underestimate any team. Argentina may have lost to Italy but we cant rely on that because we dont know how theyll approach the game against us. What we must do is to focus on ourselves,bane told SA media in Wellington yesterday.

Mbane also underlined the importance of taking their chances, feeling that has been their main downfall.

The game against Argentina is very important. The most important thing we must do in that game is to convert the chances we created, I think thats been our downfall, noted the 33-year-old centre-back, who added that their rather gutsy display against Sweden, where they scored first on Sunday, aided their morale a great deal.

That performance against Sweden helped us a great deal as a team. Going into the game against Argentina, we are highly motivated and we want to build on the positives of the Argentina game. I am sure that if we have the same mentality we had against Sweden when we face Argentina, we can do very well. We really want to go to the last 16 and we know that will demand us to work even harder and as a team. It wont be easy but we really want to go the knockout stage of this competition.

