Soccer

Ellis explains why she snubbed Noko, Dlamini

Sometimes you take ‘unpopular decisions’

26 July 2023 - 07:29
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Banyana Banyana players Sibulele Holweni and Thembi Kgatlana enjoy training ahead of Friday's tie.
Image: BANYANA TWITTER

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has justified her decision to snub regulars Andile Dlamini and Noko Matlou in favour of Kaylan Swart and Bongeka Gamede in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Sweden in Group G opener at the ongoing World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Many, especially across social media, questioned Ellis’s call to start with Swart and Gamede ahead of usual suspects in Dlamini and Matlou. Banyana face Argentina, who were beaten 1-0 by Italy in their own opener on Monday, in the second Group G tie in New Zealand on Friday morning (2am SA time). 

“Not just Kaylan, people were talking about Noko [saying why she didn’t start against Sweden] and I felt we needed someone at the back that couldn’t just win the ball but that could stabilise at the back and play forward. I think that Bongeka did very well... she read the game excellently,” Ellis explained to SA journalists at the side’s base in Wellington yesterday.

“We felt that, Kaylan, if we needed to go back to the goalkeeper, she was the better kicker and many times she put us either on the front foot or she got us out of trouble. Sometimes you do those things [unpopular decisions] and they work and sometimes they don’t. If they work, it’s a masterstroke and if it doesn’t, they turn around and say ‘why did they select those players?’ We do things for a reason.”

Banyana didn’t train on Monday, a day after the Sweden clash. Ellis has explained why she saw it fit to give her troops a day off. The Banyana trainer also confirmed the scorer of their solitary goal against Sweden, Hildah Magaia, was fit to face Argentina after being substituted due to a wrist injury she sustained scoring the said goal. 

“The day off was very important, just to take your mind off football... just to rest and relax, go out and have a cup of coffee. The batteries are recharged. Hildah took part in the whole training session [on Tuesday]. We have a clean bill of health which is fantastic.”

