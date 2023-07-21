Banyana’s chance to shine on world stage

The moment of truth for Banyana Banyana will finally arrive on Sunday when they face Sweden in their World Cup Group G opener at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand (7am SA time).
It's Banyana's second World Cup appearance, having lost all their group stages' game in the last edition in France in 2019. Nine of the 23 players that made the final squad have no World Cup experience as they missed the trip to France.
Industrious holding midfielder Nomvula “Lipstick Lady” Kgoale is one of the nine players who are at the World Cup for the very first time. As much as she insists she's ready to step up to help the team, Kgoale didn't hide it hadn't yet sunk in that she's at the World Cup.
“I really don't know how to feel because we've been trying to prepare for this moment for so long. I don't think everything will kick in until I step onto that field to face our opponents. In a nutshell, I am so excited and I can't wait to taste being on that biggest stage that everybody is talking about, that everybody is dreaming about. I am ready and well-prepared to help the team achieve our goals,'' Kgoale said yesterday.
The 27-year-old, who hails from Zebediela in Limpopo, is confident that Banyana will bag their maiden victory at the World Cup and also advance to the knockout phase of the tournament. Italy and Argentina are Banyana's other Group G foes.
“The way we've prepared gives me confidence that we will go to the knockout stages and make the country proud. We really want to get that elusive win at this tournament and I am pretty encouraged that we'll do it,'' Kgoale said.
Kebotseng Moletsane, Fikile Magama, Robyn Moodaly, Gabriela Salgado, Noxolo Cesane, Wendy Shongwe, Melinda Kgadiete and Hildah Magaia are the other players who were not at the France World Cup.
Banyana's possible starting XI: Andile Dlamini, Lebogang Ramalepe, Sibulele Holweni, Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Kgoale, Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Hildah Magaia, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana.
SA's group fixtures
Sunday v Sweden, Wellington Regional Stadium (7am)
July 28: v Argentina, Forsyth Barr Stadium (2am)
August 2: v Italy, Wellington Regional Stadium (9am)
Banyana’s chance to shine on world stage
World Cup debutant Kgoale admits to butterflies as SA face crunch time
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
