×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Banyana’s chance to shine on world stage

World Cup debutant Kgoale admits to butterflies as SA face crunch time

21 July 2023 - 09:17
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Nomvula Kgoale during the Banyana Banyana Training 19 July 2023 in Wellington.
Nomvula Kgoale during the Banyana Banyana Training 19 July 2023 in Wellington.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The moment of truth for Banyana Banyana will finally arrive on Sunday when they face Sweden in their World Cup Group G opener at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand (7am SA time). 

It's Banyana's second World Cup appearance, having lost all their group stages' game in the last edition in France in 2019. Nine of the 23 players that made the final squad have no World Cup experience as they missed the trip to France.

Industrious holding midfielder Nomvula “Lipstick Lady” Kgoale is one of the nine players who are at the World Cup for the very first time. As much as she insists she's ready to step up to help the team, Kgoale didn't hide it hadn't yet sunk in that she's at the World Cup.

“I really don't know how to feel because we've been trying to prepare for this moment for so long. I don't think everything will kick in until I step onto that field to face our opponents. In a nutshell, I am so excited and I can't wait to taste being on that biggest stage that everybody is talking about, that everybody is dreaming about. I am ready and well-prepared to help the team achieve our goals,'' Kgoale said yesterday.

The 27-year-old, who hails from Zebediela in Limpopo, is confident that Banyana will bag their maiden victory at the World Cup and also advance to the knockout phase of the tournament. Italy and Argentina are Banyana's other Group G foes.

“The way we've prepared gives me confidence that we will go to the knockout stages and make the country proud. We really want to get that elusive win at this tournament and I am pretty encouraged that we'll do it,'' Kgoale said.

Kebotseng Moletsane, Fikile Magama, Robyn Moodaly, Gabriela Salgado, Noxolo Cesane, Wendy Shongwe, Melinda Kgadiete and Hildah Magaia are the other players who were not at the France World Cup.

Banyana's possible starting XI: Andile Dlamini, Lebogang Ramalepe, Sibulele Holweni, Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Kgoale, Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Hildah Magaia, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana.

SA's group fixtures

Sunday v Sweden, Wellington Regional Stadium (7am)

July 28: v Argentina, Forsyth Barr Stadium (2am)

August 2: v Italy, Wellington Regional Stadium (9am)

New Zealand upset Norway in Women's World Cup opener

Hannah Wilkinson's second-half goal gave New Zealand a shock 1-0 win over former champions Norway at Eden Park on Thursday as the co-hosts kicked off ...
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana bury bonus row as World Cup begins

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana has highlighted that they've put the bonus row with Safa behind them, switching attention to the World Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pay Banyana backroom staff – players union tells Safa

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) and Safa appear headed for another collision over Banyana Banyana World Cup bonuses, with Safpu president ...
Sport
3 days ago

Victory over Costa Rica boosts Banyana’s confidence

Following Banyana Banyana’s 2-0 victory over Costa Rica in their preparation match, coach Desiree Ellis is positive ahead of their Fifa Women’s ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE | footage of Joburg CBD explosion
Joburg Explosion Mayhem