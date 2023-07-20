Riveiro says Bucs learnt a lot on unbeaten tour to Spain

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro has highlighted that their pre-season tour to Spain has helped them to improve certain aspects of their game ahead of the new season.
The Buccaneers wrapped up their tour with a goalless draw against Spanish side UD Las Palmas on Wednesday in their final friendly match and were unbeaten with two wins in three games.
Riveiro, however, said the lessons they took from those three matches is that they played teams that required them to focus their entire match, something which was their problem last season.
"We played against teams that force you to play very focused and concentrate during the 90 minutes and this is one of the aspects we want to improve a lot this season to be consistent during the match," Riveiro told the club media department.
"We are going to play very crucial and knockout games where one mistake will kill your dreams, so we need to play the way we did today [Wednesday] against a top team that requires a level of concentration that we are not used to developing in the domestic league.
"We learnt a lot of lessons for the future to be a little more competitive than we were in the last season."
The tour also saw new players like Patrick Maswanganyi impress, where he netted twice in two matches.
He netted the solitary goal as the Buccaneers beat Maccabi Tel Aviv in the first match before scoring another when they beat Independiente del Valle 3-1 in the second match.
The Spaniard coach was also pleased with his side's display and that they were positive ahead of the new season.
"I'm so happy with the overall performance during the training camp. We had a fantastic opportunity as a SA football club to spend quality time here together, thanks to the club," he said.
"At the same time, we had the opportunity to play three quality matches where we got the opportunity to represent Orlando Pirates and I think we did it in a professional way with very good performances.
"Everything so far is positive and everything is going well with the introduction and the adaptation of the new players in the group. So we are now ready to go back to Johannesburg with the feeling that little by little we are a better team."
Image: Veli Nhlapo
