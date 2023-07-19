×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa United advertise for a left-back position

Clubs normally use ‘scouting networks to sign players’

19 July 2023 - 13:59
Neville Khoza Journalist
Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila. File photo.
Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Having trended for haphazardly firing coaches for the better part of their existence, Chippa United have once again plunged into yet another controversy by publicly advertising a slot for a left-back, calling for suitable players to email their profiles.

This phenomenon is rather weird as teams all over the world normally use their scouting networks to sign players. This also casts doubt over the competence or lack thereof of Chippa’s scouting department. 

“Chippa United is excited to announce that we are on the lookout for an exceptional left-back to join our esteemed team. Additionally if the player is a foreigner he must have at least 10 international caps for his country,” read Chippa’s bizarre statement on Wednesday, which was published on their official Twitter account.

“The defender should be 1.8 metres in height, with the age between 19-28 and must have background in top flight football.”

The said statement left many Twitter users questioning Chilli Boys’ way of doing things.

“It is important that this team be relegated and then focus on getting football people to help become a proper football club. At this rate it’s a joke including Royal AM,” one user replied on Chippa’s weird tweet.

“Why don’t you go townships and rural areas like Matatiele and Mount Fletcher and get players there?,” another tweep asked.

Chippa coach Morgan Mammila was not immediately reached for comment to explain why they asked players to apply instead of scouting.

Royal AM offered R27m to replace Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium

An enticing R27m has been offered to Shauwn Mkhize’s Royal AM in a bid to lure the DStv Premiership club to replace Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Given Msimango promises Chiefs fans a return to club's glory days

Newly recruited Kaizer Chiefs centre-half Given Msimango has promised the Amakhosi faithful "wonderful and unforgettable moments" in the new season ...
Sport
6 hours ago

De Sa believes Otladisa will be a hit at Pirates

The coach who introduced new Orlando Pirates man, Katlego Otladisa, to the top-flight, Roger De Sa, has no doubt the 26-year-old tricky winger will ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Rakhale in limbo over Botswana's caps rule

Ex-Orlando Pirates fan-favourite Thabo Rakhale has admitted he's in limbo following Botswana Football Association's (BFA) implementation of a new ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside