Chippa United advertise for a left-back position

Having trended for haphazardly firing coaches for the better part of their existence, Chippa United have once again plunged into yet another controversy by publicly advertising a slot for a left-back, calling for suitable players to email their profiles.
This phenomenon is rather weird as teams all over the world normally use their scouting networks to sign players. This also casts doubt over the competence or lack thereof of Chippa’s scouting department.
“Chippa United is excited to announce that we are on the lookout for an exceptional left-back to join our esteemed team. Additionally if the player is a foreigner he must have at least 10 international caps for his country,” read Chippa’s bizarre statement on Wednesday, which was published on their official Twitter account.
“The defender should be 1.8 metres in height, with the age between 19-28 and must have background in top flight football.”
The said statement left many Twitter users questioning Chilli Boys’ way of doing things.
“It is important that this team be relegated and then focus on getting football people to help become a proper football club. At this rate it’s a joke including Royal AM,” one user replied on Chippa’s weird tweet.
“Why don’t you go townships and rural areas like Matatiele and Mount Fletcher and get players there?,” another tweep asked.
Chippa coach Morgan Mammila was not immediately reached for comment to explain why they asked players to apply instead of scouting.
