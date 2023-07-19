×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Orlando Pirates draw last game in Spain against LaLiga's Las Palmas

19 July 2023 - 14:33
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki in action during their 0-0 draw against Las Palmas at Banús Football Centre in Marbella, Spain, on July 19 2023.
Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki in action during their 0-0 draw against Las Palmas at Banús Football Centre in Marbella, Spain, on July 19 2023.
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter

Orlando Pirates wrapped up their preseason tour of Spain with a 0-0 draw against newly promoted Spanish LaLiga side UD Las Palmas at Banús Football Centre in Marebella on Wednesday.

Bucs went unbeaten in their three friendly matches during the camp, having beaten Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 on Thursday and Ecuadorean outfit Independiente Del Valle 3-1 on Saturday.

Wednesday's encounter was the most testing for the Buccaneers as Las Palmas, promoted to LaLiga as the second-placed team in the Segunda División last campaign, gave coach Jose Riveiro's Bucs little space to do what they wanted with the ball.

There were a few moments where Pirates could have better used their advantage when they broke through, but their final pass in both halves let them down.

Watch the full match between Orlando Pirates and Las Palmas.

Generally though, the football was easy on the eye as both teams preferred a short-passing game that quickly changed to a higher tempo when approaching the goals.

The Buccaneers will have a busy 2023-24 campaign as they have qualified for the Caf Champions League after finishing second behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership last season. 

Riveiro impressed in his first season with Bucs, winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

Pirates will open their 2023-24 season with DStv Premiership matches against Stellenbosch FC (August 5) and Royal AM (August 8), before starting their defence of the MTN8 against Sekhukhune United on a date to be confirmed.

Orlando Pirates match against Maccabi Tel Aviv raises debate about cultural and sports isolation — ANC

The ANC says Orlando Pirates' match against Maccabi Tel Aviv has raised a debate about cultural and sports isolation of Israel.
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates beat Maccabi as controversial match goes ahead

Orlando Pirates' controversial preseason friendly against Maccabi Tel Aviv in Spain went ahead despite calls for a boycott by the Soweto giants, who ...
Sport
5 days ago

ANC veterans join call for Pirates to cancel Maccabi friendly

The ANC Veterans League on Tuesday added its voice to growing calls for Orlando Pirates to withdraw from a scheduled pre-season friendly match ...
Sport
1 week ago

Pirates confirm friendly with Maccabi goes ahead

Orlando Pirates’ decision to disregard the call by Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Coalition (BDS) to boycott their pre-season friendly against ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside