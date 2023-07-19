Orlando Pirates wrapped up their preseason tour of Spain with a 0-0 draw against newly promoted Spanish LaLiga side UD Las Palmas at Banús Football Centre in Marebella on Wednesday.
Bucs went unbeaten in their three friendly matches during the camp, having beaten Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 on Thursday and Ecuadorean outfit Independiente Del Valle 3-1 on Saturday.
Wednesday's encounter was the most testing for the Buccaneers as Las Palmas, promoted to LaLiga as the second-placed team in the Segunda División last campaign, gave coach Jose Riveiro's Bucs little space to do what they wanted with the ball.
There were a few moments where Pirates could have better used their advantage when they broke through, but their final pass in both halves let them down.
Orlando Pirates draw last game in Spain against LaLiga's Las Palmas
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter
Orlando Pirates wrapped up their preseason tour of Spain with a 0-0 draw against newly promoted Spanish LaLiga side UD Las Palmas at Banús Football Centre in Marebella on Wednesday.
Bucs went unbeaten in their three friendly matches during the camp, having beaten Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 on Thursday and Ecuadorean outfit Independiente Del Valle 3-1 on Saturday.
Wednesday's encounter was the most testing for the Buccaneers as Las Palmas, promoted to LaLiga as the second-placed team in the Segunda División last campaign, gave coach Jose Riveiro's Bucs little space to do what they wanted with the ball.
There were a few moments where Pirates could have better used their advantage when they broke through, but their final pass in both halves let them down.
Watch the full match between Orlando Pirates and Las Palmas.
Generally though, the football was easy on the eye as both teams preferred a short-passing game that quickly changed to a higher tempo when approaching the goals.
The Buccaneers will have a busy 2023-24 campaign as they have qualified for the Caf Champions League after finishing second behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership last season.
Riveiro impressed in his first season with Bucs, winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.
Pirates will open their 2023-24 season with DStv Premiership matches against Stellenbosch FC (August 5) and Royal AM (August 8), before starting their defence of the MTN8 against Sekhukhune United on a date to be confirmed.
Orlando Pirates match against Maccabi Tel Aviv raises debate about cultural and sports isolation — ANC
Orlando Pirates beat Maccabi as controversial match goes ahead
ANC veterans join call for Pirates to cancel Maccabi friendly
Pirates confirm friendly with Maccabi goes ahead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos