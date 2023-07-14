Orlando Pirates beat Maccabi as controversial match goes ahead

There are few details about the match. The website Flashscore.co.za revealed Bucs' line-up and that new signing from SuperSport United Patrick Maswanganyi scored the decisive goal in the 40th minute, though a venue was not disclosed.
Image: Orlando Pirates/Twitter
Orlando Pirates' controversial preseason friendly against Maccabi Tel Aviv in Spain went ahead despite calls for a boycott by the Soweto giants, who beat the Israeli team 1-0 on Thursday.
The South African Communist Party and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement this week urged Pirates to abandon the game.
Bucs responded that the game was organised by a Fifa match agent and despite the club's sympathy with the plight of the Palestinian people, with no official boycott against Israel, they would follow rules and honour the fixture.
Patrick Maswanganyi's goal for Orlando Pirates in their preseason friendly against Maccabi Tel Aviv in Spain.
