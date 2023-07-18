Mbalula said the South African government does not have a sports boycott policy against Israel.
Orlando Pirates match against Maccabi Tel Aviv raises debate about cultural and sports isolation — ANC
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo images
The ANC says Orlando Pirates' match against Maccabi Tel Aviv has raised a debate about cultural and sports isolation of Israel.
Pirates played a friendly against Maccabi Tel Aviv on their preseason tour of Spain organised by a Fifa match agent last week.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party's national executive committee (NEC) had met to discuss the matter.
“The NEC noted the participation of the Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Fifa preseason training camp in Spain in which South African Orlando Pirates is participating.
“In this regard, the NEC noted this preseason camp has raised important discussions about South Africa and the progressive world extending the economic sanctions and boycotts of Israeli goods to include the cultural and sports isolation as additional forms of pressure for peace,” said Mbalula.
Mbalula said the South African government does not have a sports boycott policy against Israel.
“The ANC has already raised these concerns with the leadership of the Orlando Pirates and discussed their difficult position given their participation in the training camp was organised by Fifa.
“The ANC is going to continue engaging with its progressive allies in Palestine and the world over this matter of sports and cultural boycott. These have been discussed among peace-loving global citizens and countries but have not yet been concluded.”
Orlando Pirates responded to the boycott calls, saying the club does “not enjoy such latitude” to take sides on causes and is bound by rules.
“From time to time, the leadership of Orlando Pirates find ourselves having to communicate publicly on subjects other than those of football in the field of play,” the team said.
“When we do, we do so reluctantly because of our understanding and respect [that] Orlando Pirates belongs to all. Whereas it is easy for those who have taken sides and adopted causes to make calls and demands, we do not enjoy such latitude. Solutions we seek need to be inclusive and arrived at through putting heads together rather than apart.”
